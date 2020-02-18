[Received glowing expertise? Timetable your audition to sing the Countrywide Anthem during the Fireflies 2020 year]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Have you often been informed that you are a good singer? Do you have pride in your state and adore to use your voice to show it off? Perfectly now is your possibility to demonstrate that you have what it will take to be a National Anthem singer for the Columbia Fireflies!

The Columbia Fireflies have introduced auditions dates for soloists and teams of all ages to perform the “Star Spangled Banner” at residence video games all through the 2020 season.

Auditions are by appointment only on Monday, March 2nd, Wednesday, March fourth, and Tuesday, March 10th.

Any fascinated man or woman ought to reserve their audition time by emailing Nick Musial at [email protected] or (803)888-3047.

If you knocked it out the park throughout your last audition and were being decided on to carry out at a Fireflies activity in the earlier, you continue to have to audition once more.

According to a press launch, the Fireflies will host 70 house game titles between April nineth and September fourth. Performances for the duration of the season are not assured to anyone that auditions.

Individuals that are chosen to conduct will acquire four complimentary tickets to the sport the night time of their general performance.