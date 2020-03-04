received-jin-ah-and-park-jung-min-in-talks-together-with-yoo-ah-in-for-film-by-“train-to-busan”-director

Received Jin Ah and Park Jung Min may be headed to the massive screen!

On March four, it was described that Won Jin Ah has received an present to star in director Yeon Sang Ho’s new film “Hell” (literal title).

In response, a resource from her agency Yooborn Company explained to Herald Pop, “Won Jin Ah been given the give and is at the moment at the phase of looking at it. It has not been verified.”

Park Jung Min has also received an supply to seem in this film. A supply from his agency, SEM Organization, stated, “Park Jung Min has acquired an present for this undertaking and is in the middle of reviewing it.”

In February, Yoo Ah In was also documented to be in talks for the film. A supply from his agency confirmed the information of the present and said that he was thinking of the function.

Dependent on a webtoon of the identical identify illustrated by Choi Kyu Seok, this movie will be prepared by director Yeon Sang Ho who is the artistic thoughts at the rear of “Train to Busan.”

“Hell” is established in a modern society exactly where humans face a supernatural phenomenon that could be a wonder or a curse, and it depicts the human-manufactured hell established to defeat hell-like truth. The film will be generated by Lezhin Studio, the production firm guiding the tvN drama “The Cursed” which is published by director Yeon Sang Ho.

