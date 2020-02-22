[receiver-kam-scott-enters-transfer-portal]

Heading into the 2020 season, Kam Scott was expected to contend for a beginning wide receiver spot on the Missouri offense. Nevertheless, it seems that he will not be with the group immediately after moving into the transfer portal, an MU spokesman confirmed.

Scott is the next participant to enter the transfer portal considering that Drinkwitz’s employing, alongside with cornerback Christian Holmes. The Texas solution tallied 328 obtaining yards for the Tigers past time.

According to online court docket information, Scott was charged with four misdemeanors, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a auto on the freeway devoid of a legitimate license and rushing. The arrest happened Feb. one.

Scott is no lengthier listed on Missouri’s online roster, but was shown earlier in the day on Friday.

Even with dropping Scott, the Tigers picked up 4 receivers in their 2020 course. Drinkwitz added graduate transfer Damon Hazelton Jr. from Virginia Tech and freshman J.J. Hester, Jay Maclin and Kris Abrams-Draine.