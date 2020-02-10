Recent history shows that Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge are more likely to play red shirts than to start

Welcome to Hello UGA, Your one-stop shop for football news from Georgia. Visit us every weekday morning to learn everything you need to know about football, recruitment, basketball, and more in Georgia.

Why is it not advisable to expect Georgian football to start Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge?

When asked about Broderick Jones and the importance of landing the 5-star attack, Kirby Smart made it clear how he felt.

“Well, it was much more important to sign Xavier Truss a year ago,” said Smart. “A year ago it was much more important to sign Warren McClendon because if you have Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson you understand that these guys have a chance to go.”

“I’m not a big believer that the next man will just come in and play for Andrew Thomas and Isaiah.”

Jones was a 5 star perspective and number 2 in the class. The bulldogs also landed Tate Ratledge, the number 3 offensive tackle in the country. Both prospects are top 60 prospects in the 247Sports composite ranking.

Connected: Kirby Smart talks about the Georgia Football O-Line, Broderick Jones and Xavier Truss competition

But just because Georgia brought two highly rated attack perspectives with it doesn’t mean Jones and Ratledge will replace Thomas and Wilson, both of whom were multi-year starters for the Bulldogs.

Smart alluded to the story of the freshman offensive when he tried to downplay the hype surrounding Jones and Ratledge.

“It would be stupid of me to sit here and think that two of those devices that we just signed in will go in and play here,” said Smart. “Based on the history of the SEC, are you doing the study of how many offensive tackles were played by newbies?

“It’s hard to find. It’s hard to do.”

The uninformed could quickly point out that Thomas started every game as a newbie. In fact, he started all 15 games to the right duel for Georgia when it was about the national championship game this year.

However, in the past five seasons, Thomas has been one of only five college football players ranked among the top 60 players in the 247Sports Composite Leaderboard to start any game if they are healthy and assert themselves as newcomers ,

In the SEC, only Thomas, Jonah Williams from Alabama and Wanya Morris from Tennessee were able to do this. The other two are Mitch Hyatt from Clemon and Penei Sewell from Oregon. Sewell missed six games due to an injury, while Morris missed one.

For comparison: 19 of the 48 offensive linemen that fit into this data area wore a red shirt in their first season on campus.

One of them was Wilson, although he ranked higher than Thomas in the 2017 recruitment cycle.

Even starting two-digit games as a newbie is a big task. Of the 48 candidates who match the qualifications, only eight started in at least 10 games. But seven of those eight did that when they played in the SEC.

* All college football

Top 60 orienteering prospects from 2015-19

48

Started every game if it was a healthy duel game

5

Two-digit starts at any point

8th

Started several games in a duel

10

redshirted

19

Started at least one game at any position

20

While only three SEC players in healthy health started each game with duels, three more games started at the duel position, as Greg Little, Trey Smith and Darnell Wright did in their early years with Ole Miss and Tennessee.

* SEC

Top 60 orienteering prospects from 2015-19

22

Started every game if it was a healthy duel game

3

Two-digit starts at any point

7

Started several games in a duel

6

redshirted

6

Started at least one game at any position

13

Georgia saw first-hand the effects of injuries on a line this year, as only Thomas and Trey Hill started each game.

“If they are athletic and are the best guys or we have injuries, these guys will give us great depth,” said Smart. “I certainly think that a lot of these guys we just signed on are talented enough to help us, but they’re not yet in the middle of the year and they need to come in and apply for it.”

Georgia has options in addition to the previously mentioned Truss and McClendon, both of which played a red shirt last year. Jamaree Salyer, a top 60 player who had not played a single game in his first year in Athens, started a real duel in the Sugar Bowl and played well on his debut in this position. There is also Owen Condon, who spent much of the past year injured.

Jones and Ratledge also have some obstacles to overcome when it comes to becoming a starter. Jones currently weighs only 285 pounds, mainly because he is currently playing for his high school basketball team. Meanwhile, Ratledge has played at the lowest level of high school football in Georgia, and there will be a significant gap in talent between the Alabama line of defense and that of Fellowship Chrisitan, which has dropped out last year.

As Smart mentioned earlier, neither Jones nor Ratledge enrolled early in Georgia. Of the three SEC players who started each game as newcomers, Thomas was the only one who didn’t register early. Hyatt also signed up early, while Sewell was a summer sign-up. But Sewell also got a Heisman trophy vote, so it’s a bit much to expect someone from Jones or Ratledge to be like him.

Of the 48 players who met the criteria, Thomas is the only one who did not start every game for his team as a beginner. It’s a feat that Jones and Ratledge will try to repeat.

Despite all the chatter that Jones ran straight to a starting position on the Georgia offensive line, he doesn’t see it as his god-given right to be the Bulldogs’ next star.

“I know that the season will come to me. It’s not about school, ”said Jones at the Under Armor All-American Game. “Either way, I have to go in and work, learn the game book, go to the weight room, and work on my skills.

“Hopefully I don’t have to do without a red shirt and can start my first year.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBSK5RuZpXg (/ embed)

Recent history supports Smart’s statement of how unlikely a true newcomer will be on the grid when the Bulldogs open the 2020 season against Virginia. It is becoming clearer how special a player was, and maybe it shows the difficulty Georgia will have to replace him.

It could be Jones or Ratledge. Of the offensive tackle perspectives that Smart signed to head coach, the product is Lithonia, Ga. The best rated that Smart received. But like Wilson, he’s more likely to redshirt than start for Georgia in 2020.

More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

Dawgs on Twitter

Christmas in February 🎁 # GoDawgs #SugarBowl pic.twitter.com/XFNBt6V2KF

– Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) February 9, 2020

It’s snowing in Athens! ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/KEvTOnRKGD

– UGA Alumni (@ugaalumniassoc) February 8, 2020

Great job child (@therealkmilt) because it was named “California State RB of the Year”. Great stamp on a great HS career !! pic.twitter.com/FGIOGQIe6x

– Chris Milton (@fatherofballers) February 10, 2020

Can’t wait … pic.twitter.com/qv358AGs4Y

– Nazir Stackhouse (@TheStackHouse_) February 9, 2020

Good buddy of the day

This good boy is a service dog for his blind little buddy.

Dogs, bruh… 💪🐶😍😇❤️💪 pic.twitter.com/UBxkIsTCF5

– Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 8, 2020