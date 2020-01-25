Recent Homegrown signs big step for Mauricio Pineda and Fire

Signing his home-grown contract was a big step for Mauricio Pineda. After completing the Fire Academy and playing for four seasons at the University of North Carolina, Pineda begins his professional career with the franchise who trained and developed him.

“It was good,” said Pineda. “It has certainly welcomed the club. It is exciting to be back with the team after having been in school for 3 1/2 years. I am delighted to finally get to work.”

The signing was also a big step for the fire.

Although Pineda is currently one of the six on the roster, the fire had trouble drawing the most promising home-grown prospects under the previous regime. In recent years, the fire has not inked three highly regarded potential Homegrowns: midfielder Cameron Lindley, defender Andrew Gutman and goalkeeper Damian Las.

If Pineda, a 22-year-old defender / midfielder had gotten away, it would have continued that trend. But the club and Pineda held talks after the end of his UNC season in 2019, and a player with enough talent to be a top 10 design officially joined on January 17.

“I think it means a lot to every club that it can sign players from their academy,” Pineda said. “As long as the players have the same drive to be part of the club, I am sure that the team is very happy that Homegrowns are part of their first team. I am excited. I am happy to be able to solve it here with Chicago , so I’m excited to get started. “

There were also questions about whether Pineda would sign for another reason.

Pineda’s brother Victor signed in 2010 as the first ever home-grown Fire player. Victor Pineda suffered a number of injuries over five seasons and struggled for playing time, up to four senior appearances and none until 2014.

“I was four years old and probably didn’t get the games and minutes I had hoped for,” Victor Pineda told NASL.com in 2016 before he and the Fort Lauderdale Strikers stood in front of the fire in the US. Open Cup. “I think if I get the chance on Wednesday, it’s a little motivation for me to show that they were wrong in their decision of whether I’ve improved since my years there.”

Pineda said his brother led him somewhat, but usually let him make his own decision. And as Pineda noted, the fire is now very different from six years ago.

“I think it is now only in terms of play that (Victor) gave me better advice, just to keep working hard and basically do nothing in return,” said Mauricio Pineda. “Be optimistic about everything and be with a team and get the best out of the opportunities that I have.”

Pineda now has the option to make a contribution.

Pineda spent most of his time at the university as a central midfielder, but played center back when he was in the Fire Academy. The timetable, or a timetable, can be used by someone with the versatility of Pineda. And he plays under coach Raphael Wicky, who has a background in developing young people.

“I think that’s good for me, for every other young player,” Pineda said. “You always like to see that in a new team and you want to see the background that (Wicky) has. It is definitely a plus for me, so I am excited about it and I look forward to working with him. “