Recent statement by the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party on the Caucus results table

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO TV) – The Iowa Democratic Party has released a new statement on topics related to the results of the Iowa Caucus on Monday night – which have still not been released.

Troy Price, leader of the Iowa Democratic Party, wrote:

“Last night, more than 1,600 district gatherings across the state of Iowa and satellite gatherings around the world gathered to demonstrate our shared values ​​and our goal to regain the White House. The many volunteers who run caucus sites, new voters who register as Democrats and neighbors who talk about the future of our country have demonstrated the strength of our party.

We all have signs that our systems were secure and there was no intrusion into cybersecurity. In preparation for the caucuses, our systems were tested by independent cybersecurity consultants.

When the results of the Precinct Caucus arrived, they were subjected to an accuracy and quality check by the IDP. It became clear that there were inconsistencies with the reports. The underlying cause of these inconsistencies was not immediately clear and required an investigation that took some time.

During this investigation, the IDP staff activated pre-planned security measures and entered the data manually. This took longer than expected.

As part of our research, we have found with certainty that the underlying data collected through the app is solid. While the app recorded data precisely, only partial data was output. We noticed that this is due to a coding problem in the reporting system. This problem has been identified and resolved. The application’s reporting problem did not affect the ability of district chairs to report data accurately.

Due to the required paper documentation, we were able to check whether the data recorded in the app and used to calculate the equivalents for state delegates is valid and correct. District level results continue to be reported to the IDP. Although we plan to publish the results as soon as possible today, our primary goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process is maintained. “