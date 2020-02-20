[Recently Minted CNN Contributor Andrew Yang Claims Bloomberg Is Actively Inquiring Big Dem Donors to Sit Out Primary]

Former Democratic primary competitor Andrew Yang, now a CNN contributor, explained to a post-discussion panel that self-funding billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg is calling important party donors and inquiring them sit out the 2020 primary, in purchase to starve his rivals of a lot-wanted marketing campaign hard cash.

Yang created his startling claim in the aftermath of the Nevada discussion, attributing the claim to just one of his own previous donors who he reported listened to Bloomberg’s plea initially-hand.

“People do not have any funds. You are shaking your head. You know the story,” CNN’s Gloria Borger pointed out, addressing Yang. “And who has the cash to compete other than Bernie Sanders proper now and Michael Bloomberg?”

“That’s the excellent concern: Is, could Elizabeth [Warren] or Joe [Biden] or Amy [Klobuchar] or Pete [Buttigieg] have a break-out night that prospects to tens of hundreds of thousands of dollars of donations,” Yang famous. He then dropped a bombshell, explaining that important Democratic donors are, “frankly, acquiring telephone phone calls from Mike Bloomberg right now indicating ‘Sit this just one out, I received this.’”

“If you’re a donor, not donating is a rather attractive pitch,” Yang additional, laughing.

“Sorry, but could you say that all over again?” CNN reporter Dana Bash pressed. “Mike Bloomberg is calling donors declaring ‘Don’t give to my opponents?’”

“Mike Bloomberg is calling donors, stating: ‘Hey, just sit this out, I obtained this, I’ll bankroll the full detail. Just never donate to any person.”

“You read this or know this?” Chris Cuomo said, leaping in.

“I heard it from a significant donor,” Yang replied.

“Your donor?” Bash asked.

“Yes,” Yang verified. “A donor reported that. And it’s a person who donates to a quantity of candidates, ordinarily, states these are the cell phone calls that Mike’s been earning.”

“That’s one of the rule variations in the activity now,” Cuomo added. “When you say a thing, when really don’t just say ‘Are you guaranteed?’ We say ‘Where’d you hear it?’”

Observe the video earlier mentioned, via CNN.