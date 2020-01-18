Recently published texts show Lev Parnas in frequent contact with the help of Nunes

Democrats of the House Intelligence Committee released a new slice of documents from accused Giuliani partner Lev Parnas on Friday evening, including text that further exposes links to intelligence committee member Devin Nunes (R- CA) with President Donald Trump’s Ukrainian program to dig up the dirt on Joe Biden.

Parnas had several text exchanges with Dereck Harvey, one of Nunes’ assistants, who show that they had skyped and met in person at least from February to May 2019.

In the texts, Harvey asked for certain documents related to Ukraine

“Documents for us or are you going to continue working with Solomon?” Asked Harvey April 3 to Parnas, referring to columnist Hill John Solomon, who used his platform to spread false information about Biden, and then the Ambassador of Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

“I am in Israel, I will call you when I return and we can meet,” replied Parnas. “Come to DC tomorrow night.”

“Good,” replied Harvey.

Previously released documents have revealed that Nunes, who used his committee’s recall hearings to loudly defend Trump from the proceedings, was in contact with Parnas and Rudy Giuliani during Giuliani’s sustained smear campaign against Yovanovitch. Nunes initially denied ever speaking to Parnas, then admitted this week that he actually spoke to her on the phone.

The documents also include new photos of Parnas partying with Trump and his son, Don Jr.

Read the documents below: