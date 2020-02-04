Recently Released 911 Calls Describe Moments Following Calabasas Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) – Just over a week after Kobe Bryant’s death, newly released 911 calls detail the moments immediately after the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed NBA superstar and eight other people.

The weather conditions at the time of the accident last Sunday are just one of the factors the National Transportation Safety Board is examining as part of its investigation into the cause of the incident.

Several calls to the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that visibility was poor at the time of the accident.

“I’m walking down the runway, I could hear the plane, I think it was, in the clouds, but I couldn’t see it. Then we just heard a ‘boom’ and a dead noise and then I could see the flames, “said one caller.

Another appellant told dispatchers that the helicopter had crashed into a mountain and was watching the flames after impact. Others could only hear the plane, but not see it.

“It passed over my head. It is thick in the clouds. And then I heard a noise and it immediately stopped,” said another person to the authorities. “If this guy doesn’t have night vision, I mean, he was, he’s completely IFR.”

