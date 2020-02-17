[recess-star-jason-davis-died-at-35]

Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage, Disney

Jason Davis He died Sunday at the age of 35. The lead to of dying has not been discovered.

%MINIFYHTML932489d5d538cb7d3d83da30572a264913% %MINIFYHTML932489d5d538cb7d3d83da30572a264914%

The mother of the actor, Nancy Davis Rickelannounced the news in a statement to The Hollywood reporter on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML932489d5d538cb7d3d83da30572a264915%

%MINIFYHTML932489d5d538cb7d3d83da30572a264916%

"I am so disconsolate to share the saddest information of my daily life that my son Jason Davis passed absent this morning in Los Angeles," he informed the media. "Jason experienced a authentic coronary heart of gold with this kind of enthusiasm for daily life. He was a pretty caring soul for all who understood him. He cherished his pals and his household previously mentioned all else. We asked for privacy even though we took the time to cry for this. . most devastating loss. "

Jason played quite a few liked people in the course of his life. For instance, he delivered the voiceover position for Mikey Blumberg in the Disney cartoon sequence Split. He also made appearances in thriving packages this sort of as Roseanne Y Seventh sky. In addition to acting on tv, Jason appeared in some films. For instance, it appeared in each Beverly Hills Ninja Y Rush hour.