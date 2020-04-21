Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I placed the call from three chef friends, asking for suggestions for using canned protein custard in cooking. All three sardines suggest them. There is nothing wrong with that. Sardine is a noble protein, if it is humble. They are not expensive, and the boxes are flat – easy to stack in the pantry.

Alan Wong gives a vivid description of a “simple, fast, cheap breakfast” that he came up with over 20 years ago. It treats oatmeal like rice porridge, similar to jook (Chinese) or okayu (Japanese). Boxed sardines usually go over the top, although canned canned beef, spam or Vienna are other options. Sometimes it will add a fried egg or miso soup.

“Lately, I eat natto every day, so it’s become part of the sequence.”

Wong didn’t give a recipe, but described how he set up his breakfast for an Instagram photo: a bowl of oatmeal topped with natto, two sardines, some Japanese pickles and foam chee.

Two other consultants I wrote full recipes. I have never cooked much with sardines, but after trying these very different approaches, I sell.

BEFORE the world turned upside down, chef Keith Endo of Italian Wine Tapas & Wine Bar planned a trip to Italy and Morocco. His vacation may have been canceled, but that has not stopped his exploration of new dishes.

This Moroccan salad is usually made with the Middle Eastern spice sumac, which you would probably order online. He replaced her here with Mrs. Dash.

Swap out the fresh salad ingredients if you don’t have everything. Or, to simplify, just make the dressing and roast the lemons and sardines. Serve them on a plain bowl of green.

BROLED MAROCCAN SARDINE SALAD

By Chef Keith Endo, Italian Wine Tapas & Wine Bar

3 tomato Roma, a song

Salt, pepper and oil, to taste

2 lemons, half breed and finished off so they will stand

1 (3,75-ounce) case of sardines (Brunswick brand preferred)

>> Salad:



8 oz baby gown or other green

1-1 / 2 cups cooked instant cook or cooked rice

2/3 cup (4 ounces) of canned roasted red seeds in boxes, cut into strips (optional)

1 cup chopped Italian flat-roasted parsley

1/2 cup rous mal mal

1/2 cup cooked diced panchetta or bacon

1/4 cup grated grated cheese

>> Dress Up:



1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1-1 / 2 teaspoons lemon-pepper typing (as Ms. Dash)

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Salt, to taste

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Season tomatoes with salt, pepper and oil; roast 15 minutes. Remove and let cool.

Turn the oven to a boil and increase the heat to 450 degrees. Broil lemon half 7 to 9 minutes, until nice and charred.

Place sardines on sheets on a baking sheet; season with pepper. Broil 3 to 3 minutes, until heated through.

Beat fruit ingredients together in large bowl. Add salad ingredients except cheese; launch.

Top with tomatoes, sardines and cheese. Serve immediately with half the lemon squeeze on salad. Base 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt or oil to taste): 350 calories, 28 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 50 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 16 g protein.

CHIEF JOHN IHA of Gochi Grill says her grandmother used to make her a simple version of sardines and somen.

These days he uses canned sardines for bait when fishing.

“So every time I come home from fishing trips and not use up the friend, I make this food.”

SARDINE SOMEN

By Chef John Iha, Gochi Grill

1-1 / 2 cups water

1 teaspoon saimin base soup or hondashi powder

1 tablespoon EACH oyster sauce with chili pepper water

1/4 cup EVERY mirin and shoyu

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

4 cloves garlic, sliced

4 (3.75-ounce) cans of sardines (Brunswick brand preferred)

1/2 batch choi sum or other hearty greens

1 (16-ounce) packets of dry noodles, cooked al dente and drained

1/4 cup chopped green onions

Combine the garlic ingredient in medium pot; bring to simmer and cook 5 minutes. Add sardines; simmer another 2 minutes. Add Choi sum, stir, then remove from heat.

Put the shallots in the bowl, top with sum choi, then add broth, including sardines. Garnish with green onions. Serves 4 to 6.

Approximate nutrition information, per serving (based on 4 servings: 650 calories, 18 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 80 mg cholesterol, 1,500 mg sodium, 88 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 3 g sugar, 28 g protein.