reckless-murder,-dui-costs-submitted-in-i-fifty-seven-crash-that-sent-woman’s-vehicle-traveling-onto-metra-tracks

A man who went out for drinks on his 25th birthday allegedly crashed into a rear of another car or truck, sending it traveling off I-57 and on to railroad tracks underneath, killing the driver, Prepare dinner County prosecutors say.

Tevin Washington is charged with reckless murder and driving below the affect in the Feb. 28 crash around south suburban Calumet Park, according to a bond proffer organized by prosecutors.

The target of the crash was 39-year-old Stephanie Anselmo, according to published reviews. She leaves driving a husband and son, in accordance to an on line fundraising website page.

Washington was allegedly driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone when he adjusted lanes and struck a woman’s Jeep from guiding amongst 127th Road and Sibley Boulevard, according to Illinois Point out Law enforcement and prosecutors.

The Jeep burst into flames and went through a concrete barrier, landing below on Metra tracks, authorities said. She died at the scene.

An autopsy observed she suffered a damaged femur, damaged pelvic bone and thermal inner problems from warmth, prosecutors reported.

Washington allegedly walked away, prosecutors claimed. He returned about 20 minutes later on and was arrested.

Washington allegedly unsuccessful a discipline sobriety check and blew a .123 blood-alcohol information in a Breathalyzer check, prosecutors claimed.

He used the evening consuming at Darrin’s Lounge on the South Side, prosecutors reported.

Officers identified a label of a Patron bottle and an vacant container of hashish flower, prosecutors said.

Cook County Judge David Navarro ordered Washington held on a $150,000 bail, according to court documents. He was introduced soon after putting up bond, and is thanks back again in court March 5.