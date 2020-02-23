[recognize-is-for-liquidation-of-defunct-malaysian-airline-procedure-bhd,-suggests-mab]

The discover of appointment of an interim liquidator that is creating the rounds on social media has nothing to do with MAB, the airlines say. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The detect of appointment and deal with of the interim liquidator that is creating the rounds on social media is for the now-defunct Malaysian Airline Technique Bhd (MAS) and not Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB), the airline has clarified.

“This is the liquidation of the outdated corporation i.e. MAS. MAB is a individual authorized entity,” an MAB spokesperson told Bernama when asked on the paper advertisement.

That’s why, it has very little to do with MAB, she said.

As aspect of a restoration prepare, on Sept one, 2015 MAB took above MAS as the national flag carrier.

MAB is owned totally by the government, via sovereign prosperity fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, which is presently hunting for a strategic husband or wife for the airline. — Bernama