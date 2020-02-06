Record-breaking US astronaut returns to Earth | Life

This NASA photo, published on February 4, 20202, shows NASA astronaut Christina Koch during a spacewalk on January 15, 2020. – NASA / AFP image

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, February 6 – U.S. astronaut Christina Koch will return to Earth today after spending nearly a year on the International Space Station to break the female astronaut’s space flight record.

After 328 days in space, Koch from NASA is expected to land in the Kazakh steppe at 09:12 GMT with colleagues Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov from the Russian Space Agency.

The 41-year-old Michigan-born engineer topped the record a woman had set for a single space flight on December 28, 2019 (289 days, held by Nasa veteran Peggy Whitson).

By that time, Koch had already made history after becoming half of the very first female spacewalk together with Jessica Meir, NASA’s colleague, in October.

Koch told NBC on Tuesday that she would miss weightlessness when she answered questions from journalists before her three and a half hour trip back to Earth.

“It’s really fun to be in a place where you can just hop between the ceiling and floor whenever you want,” she said, smiling, turning her body around the ISS.

“Make room for women”

Koch called the triple aviator Whitson “a heroine of mine” and a “mentor” in the space program after she broke the 59-year-old’s record.

She also spoke of her desire to “inspire the next generation of explorers”.

Koch’s return comes after an ad by the skin care brand Olay, which ran during a break in the American Football Super Bowl, with the call to “make room for women”

The ad featured NASA astronaut Nicole Stott, and the company promised to donate up to $ 500,000 (RM 2.66 million) to the nonprofit Women Who Code, which works with young women who have careers in engineering and science aspire.

This year’s Super Bowl was seen by over 100 million viewers, while the ad space for a 30-second commercial costs more than $ 5 million.

The first woman in space was the Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, whose space flight in 1963 is still the only single mission carried out by a woman.

But the cosmonauts that Russia has sent to the ISS since the expeditions began in 2000 were all men, except for Yelena Serova’s launch in 2014.

Both Tereshkova and Serova are now legislators in the Russian parliament, where they represent the ruling “United Russia” party.

Unlike Koch, whose stay on board the ISS has been extended, Parmitano and Skvortsov complete the regular six-month missions.

Parmitano handed command of the ISS to Roscosmos’ Oleg Skripochka on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Italian regularly took pictures of the Earth on board, highlighted the plight of the Amazon rainforest and poetically described the Alps as “like a spine that never bends over time”.

Four male cosmonauts have spent a year or more in space on a single mission, with Valery Polyakov’s 437 days as an all-time record.

Scott Kelly holds the record for a NASA astronaut who posted 340 days on the ISS before returning home in 2016. – AFP