Record: Meals distribution destinations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Educational institutions across the county are formally closed, but many are continue to supplying foods to learners. Enterprises and organizations that are featuring food deliveries will also be extra to this checklist.

Foods Distribution web-sites:

Kern Superior College District faculties: Providing cost-free breakfast and lunch to all little ones ages 2 to 18. All colleges operated by KHSD will serve “grab and go” foods amongst 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday via Friday.

Bakersfield Metropolis College District educational institutions: Giving absolutely free breakfast and lunch to all little ones ages 2 to 18. Little ones will be capable to just take a sack lunch and breakfast residence between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at a majority of their spots. Contact your college for aspects.

Boys & Ladies Clubs of Kern County: Giving meals to all young children who are 18 years of age and more youthful. The foods will be “to-go” for non-club members.

League of Goals/Brooklyn’s BBQ: Providing spouse and children pack meals to people of disabled children who are not going out or the aged in self-isolation.

This list will be up-to-date, verify back again for updates.

