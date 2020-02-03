Record number of sea turtles rescued on Long Island due to climate change

RIVERHEAD, Long Island – A growing climate problem is creating a struggle for the survival of endangered sea turtles on Long Island.

It’s hard not to get too attached to little turtles, especially after saving their lives.

Lenore McGinn and Lorraine Misciagno are volunteers who have signed up to patrol the beaches of the north and south coasts of Long Island for the New York Marine Rescue Center.

They took training courses to help tackle the growing climate problem and more extreme winters that reduce the fall migration season for sea turtles.

Emergency rescues are crucial when cold and dizzy turtles do not migrate in time and find it difficult to survive.

“And it’s this critical moment of finding these animals on the beach, the minute they hit the beach – that helps them survive,” said rescue program director Maxine Montello.

This is when volunteers become essential.

“If we are not there, they will just die,” said Misciagno.

The figures for this year are surprising. A record 85 turtles were saved in New York State.

This is double the number from last year and more than 50% of those rescued this year is the most endangered type, known as Kemp’s Ridley.

McGinn and Misciagno say they both feel like they’ve already become professionals.

The volunteer strength has also doubled since last year, which could explain the increase in turtles not only surviving – but thriving in the center.

Turtles come here because they appreciate the protective nature of Long Island geography, such as the waters of Long Island Sound, Peconic Bay, and Great South Bay. The goal is to bring them back here this summer. The problem is when the water temperature drops below 55.

“They become floating, they are not able to move in the water because they are cold-blooded species,” said Montello.

A little human protection makes all the difference. McGinn and Misciagno say they both love turtles now.

Did you know that you can call a 24-hour hotline to report a stranded sea turtle?

Number: 631-369-9829

If you find one, you can move it above the high tide line, cover it with dry algae, mark the area with pieces of debris and call the NY Marine Rescue Center. For more information on how to become a volunteer, CLICK HERE.

.