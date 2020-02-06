Record-setting astronaut Christina Koch returns to earth

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who spent nearly 11 months in orbit for the longest space flight by a woman, landed safely in Kazakhstan on Thursday with two of her crew from the International Space Station.

The Soyuz capsule with Koch, together with station commander Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency and the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos’ Alexander Skvortsov, hit Southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan at 3:12 PM. (0912 GMT).

Koch embarked on a 328-day mission on her first flight into space, allowing researchers to observe the effects of long-term space travel on a woman. The study is important because NASA plans to return to the moon under the Artemis program and prepare for the human exploration of Mars.

The Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule lands about 150 km southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Thursday, February 6, 2020. In addition to NASA astronaut Christina Koch, it brought Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov back to the international space station. (Bill Ingalls / NASA via Associated Press)

Koch smiled and gave a thumbs up as the supporting crew helped her out of the capsule and placed her in a chair for a quick check-up after the flight next to her crew members. Russian space officials said they were in good shape.

Koch, who grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and now lives near the Gulf of Mexico in Galveston, Texas, told her husband Bob last month at The Associated Press that participation in the first all-female space walk was the highlight of her mission .

Koch said she and fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir appreciated that the October 18 space walk could “serve as inspiration for future explorers.”

Parmitano and Skvortsov spent 201 days in space.

After prior medical evaluations, the crew is flown by Russian helicopters to the city of Karaganda in Kazakhstan. Koch and Parmitano then board a NASA aircraft on their way to Cologne, Germany, where Parmitano is greeted by European space officials before Koch returns home to Houston.

Skvortsov is flown to the Star City Cosmonaut Training Center outside of Moscow.

