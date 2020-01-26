Record storms in southeastern Brazil kill 30 | world

Rescue workers search for victims in two homes that collapsed on January 24, 2020 in Ibirite, Minas Gerais, Brazil, due to heavy rainfall. – AFP pic

BRASÍLIA, January 26 – At least 30 people were killed in violent storms in southeastern Brazil in two days, the Minas Gerais State Civil Protection Service said yesterday.

Seventeen people are also missing, seven have been injured, and some 3,500 have been displaced from their homes after a series of landslides and building collapses, civil defense officials said.

TV recordings showed pictures of flooded rivers, flooding areas and trees, as well as electricity pylons that were knocked over by the rushing water.

The flood also severed several highways and broke numerous bridges.

Most of the victims were killed in landslides or buried in destroyed houses. At least two children were listed among the dead.

The heavy rain and floods also hit the nearby states of Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo.

The rainfall in the region was the highest in 110 years, the National Institute of Meteorology said. Within 24 hours, 172 millimeters of rain were registered in the Minas Gerais capital Belo Horizonte.

Forecasters said rain is expected to ease on Sunday, but authorities warn that landslide risk remains high, especially in the Belo Horizonte region.

The deluge coincided with the first anniversary of the collapse of the dam in the city of Brumadinho in Minas Gerais, which killed 270 people. Eleven people are still classified as missing.

According to a report by the mining company Vale, the dams broke on January 25, 2019 due to water accumulation and lack of drainage. – AFP