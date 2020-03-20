Record: Tampa Bay dining establishments supplying shipping, offers on orders for the duration of coronavirus outbreak

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
0
20
List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

The Cake Female – Tampa

  • Supplying $1 mini cupcakes and $2 scoops of ice cream all week prolonged

Wholesome Oasis – Tampa

Osteria – Tampa

Cru Cellars – Tampa

  • Providing shipping and delivery orders via Uber Eats

LIT Nutrition – Tampa

Sociale Italian Tapas and Pizza Bar – Tampa

  • Featuring 10 p.c off takeout and dine-in orders

Levitate Yoga Lounge – Tampa

Epicurean Elevage – Tampa

  • Presenting curbside pickup orders and 20 % off whole examine
  • Offering $25 off a long term acquire of $50 or more with all curbside orders

SoHo Sushi – Tampa

  • Providing 20 p.c off all curbside takeout orders

Balanced Tiki Bar – Tampa

Rooster & The Until + Gallito + Nebraska Mini-Mart – Tampa

  • All a few dining establishments are coming with each other at Rooster & The Till and will be offering to-go and delivery orders ($5 delivery rate in a three-mile radius)
  • Menus can be discovered at the connection higher than

Mission Nutrition and Wellness – Tampa

El Gallo de Oro – Tampa

  • Presenting shipping and delivery, curbside select up, and grab and sprint for pre-paid out orders

Station House BBQ – Lutz

  • Featuring totally free warm canine for children with the buy of an entree
  • Position an buy by means of cell phone call or text and it can be brought out to your auto

Franky D’s Relatives Kitchen – Lutz

  • Providing supply orders by means of Grubhub

Nourish Tampa – Lutz

Cozy Espresso Cafe – Temple Terrace

  • Offering 25 per cent off for all first responders, professional medical professionals and youngsters

PASCO COUNTY

Taso Italiano – New Port Richey

  • Giving absolutely free slices of pizza to little ones accompanied by an adult from noon to 2 p.m.
  • Supplying carry-out and delivery for all orders
  • Supplying a Relatives of Four Carry-out Bundle deal for $39.95 for curbside pickup only

East Key Avenue Coffee and Sandwich Shop – New Port Richey

  • Presenting shipping orders via Uber Eats

Slice of Existence Pizzeria – New Port Richey

The Stadium – New Port Richey

  • Presenting shipping and delivery orders by way of Uber Eats and Doorway Sprint

Electric power Blast Nourishment – New Port Richey

Hero’s Downtown Subs & Salads – New Port Richey

  • Presenting free of charge delivery to businesses and residences

Rose’s Bistro Off Most important – New Port Richey

Zen Forrest Pan Asian Cafe – New Port Richey

  • Offering shipping and delivery orders through Doorway Dash and Grubhub
  • Featuring a 20 % discounted for carry-out and decide-up orders Monday by way of Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Point out the coupon which can be observed on their Fb page)

Delicias El Paisa Restaurant Bar & Grill – Port Richey

  • Supplying free of charge shipping and delivery for orders $25 or far more within a 5-mile radius
  • Positioned orders can be brought out to your auto
  • Put an buy by means of Uber Eats

Argento’s Italian Bistro – Port Richey

Gill Dawg Tiki Bar & Grill – Port Richey

  • Offering shipping and delivery orders by Uber Eats
  • Featuring free foods for college students though they are out of school

Mimi’s – Port Richey

  • Providing six totally free mini donuts with the order of 12 or a lot more (When purchasing, point out this offer found on their Facebook web site)

Christo’s Restaurant – Trinity

  • Supplying 20 % off consider-in or out orders from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FlameStone Grill – Trinity

  • Offering 20 per cent off all takeout orders and all orders of $20 or a lot more get a no cost roll of rest room paper
  • Offering shipping and delivery orders by Uber Eats

Clean up Juice Trinity – Trinity

  • Presenting delivery orders by way of Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats
  • If you invest in a lot more than $25 with Uber Eats, you get a shot of elderberry juice

Havana Dreamers Cafe – Trinity

  • Giving delivery orders for a minimal of $30 for a 5-mile radius

Circle S BBQ – Hudson

  • Presenting delivery orders by way of Grubhub and DoorDash

T.O.P.L.E.S.S. Tacos and A lot more – Vacation

  • Supplying shipping and delivery orders for a minimum amount of $15 ($5 delivery price)
  • Offering absolutely free Cheesecake Empanada with any two qualifying goods when you order on the net
  • Presenting 20 per cent off Grilled Stuffed Burritos
  • Featuring 50 p.c off your 3rd entree when you acquire any two common-priced menu product

Hungry Harry’s Relatives Bar-B-Q – Land O’Lakes

  • Giving supply orders through Uber Eats and Doorway Dash

Moody Judy’s Café – Land O’Lakes

Ukulele Brands – Land O’Lakes

  • Giving a 10 per cent price reduction on carry-out orders

Plantation Palms Golfing – Land O’Lakes

  • Featuring delivery orders through Uber Eats

POLK COUNTY

Nineteen 61 – Lakeland

  • Providing supply orders and loved ones-style takeout foods
  • Free of charge little ones foods with an adult purchase

HERNANDO COUNTY

Caliente Diet – Spring Hill

Dazzling Reason Nutrition – Spring Hill

PINELLAS COUNTY

Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe – St. Petersburg

  • Supplying any two sandwiches in addition a bottle of wine for $28
  • Presenting any two sandwiches moreover a 6-pack of beer for $24
  • Offering a Company Business Price reduction – $5 drafts, glasses of wine and $6 sandwiches

Pia’s Trattoria – Gulfport

  • Giving Gulfport citizens who are 65 and more mature to pick up two pasta dishes at no cost in between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Be sure to simply call forward at 727-327-2190 with your identify and then the food can be brought out to your car or truck.

FlameStone Grill – Oldsmar

  • Supplying 20 percent off all takeout orders and all orders of $20 or additional get a absolutely free roll of rest room paper
  • Featuring delivery orders by Uber Eats

Typical Place

Burger King

  • Presenting two free of charge kids’ foods for just one grownup meal when foodstuff is obtained on the internet or by Burger King’s app
  • Providing shipping and delivery by means of Grubhub, Uber Eats and Door Dash

Ker’s Wing Dwelling

  • Supplying delivery orders by Uber Eats, Door Dash and Grubhub

Hooters

  • Providing delivery orders as a result of Uber Eats and Grubhub

Beef O’Bradys

  • Providing shipping and delivery orders by means of Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats

Longhorn Steakhouse

Firehouse Subs of New Port Richey

  • Presenting delivery orders via Uber Eats, Grubhub and Door Dash

IHOP Cafe

  • Giving delivery orders via Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates and Door Sprint

Glory Day’s Grill

  • Offering shipping and delivery orders by means of Uber Eats and Doorway Sprint

4Rivers

  • Supplying pop-up push-thru stations in Carrollwood and South Tampa

Tijuana Flats

  • Giving absolutely free delivery for orders $25 or far more

Chili’s

  • Featuring totally free shipping and delivery for orders $15 or more

Cheesecake Manufacturing facility

  • Offering cost-free slices of cheesecake with decide up orders

If you know of any other nearby eating places now supplying shipping or specials/offers in the course of this time, be sure to e mail on line@wfla.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR