[recording-academy-president-presents-update-on-grammys-scandal]

Yesterday (Feb. 13), the Recording Academy delivered its first update to associates considering that the Grammys previously this thirty day period. Interim president Harvey Mason Jr. despatched a memo to voting members that was acquired by Vulture addressing the allegations designed by ousted CEO Deborah Dugan and noting that she stays on administrative leave.

Mason’s memo claims that the Recording Academy has provided to waive confidentiality all through their arbitration procedure and notes that a search for her long-lasting alternative won’t commence until their dispute is solved. It also addresses Dugan’s allegation of sexual harassment by Recording Academy general counsel Joel Katz, declaring, “we just take that allegation very severely,” and noting that they have employed a regulation company to independently examine Dugan’s claim.

Mason also notes that the Academy will implement the 17 tips created by their variety and inclusion job drive. “We will do our ideal to think about each loophole and caveat, and create safeguards to retain integrity in the course of action,” he wrote. “The recommendation that Deb was hindered by the Academy’s resistance to alter is simply just untrue, and we are continuing on the route of adjust even for the duration of this time.”

He also sent a independent letter to Academy leadership, where he wrote, “It is complicated to go through unfair criticism of the Academy in the media, but our reticence to answer really should not be misinterpreted. We are confident that when we are capable to share all the points, our users, the marketplace, and the public will understand that all our actions have been suitable and in the desire of generating development in direction of our shared plans of diversity, inclusion, and our mission to realize musical excellence, advocate for the properly-currently being of tunes makers, and ensure that new music stays an indelible portion of our tradition.”

