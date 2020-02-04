Recordings of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s opponents clashing at the Russian MMA event reappear as the Conor McGregor-Rematch talks gain momentum

Terrifying footage of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hits his opponents head, has resurfaced as talks about a possible rematch with Conor McGregor gain momentum.

The Russian has set an excellent 28-0 mixed martial arts record since his debut in 2008 and is currently holding the UFC lightweight title.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is perhaps the most terrible fighter in the world of the MMA

Nurmagomedov’s indomitable fighting style, recognized as the best 150kg fighter on the planet (and possibly all time), hits the hearts of the opponents because his sambo wrestling, ruthless ground and pound have beaten and injured every opponent.

Before drastic changes in the rules of MMA, there was a time when head butts, groin beats and hair pulling were allowed.

And at the Golden Fist Russia event in Moscow in 2010, The Eagle made the most of the liberal rules when he hit Ali Bagov’s head on every occasion after defeating him.

In the end, Khabib won the fight unanimously and extended his unbeaten streak to 8-0 after defeating three men in one night in 2008.

The Russian, who fought bears at a young age, beat McGregor in his 2018 resentment game before becoming the undisputed king of the division when he retired interim champion Dustin Poirier.

The world is waiting and hoping that the undefeated star at UFC 249 in Brooklyn in April will risk his series and belt against Tony Ferguson.

The fight will not only determine who is probably the greatest of all times for this division, but will choose the winner for the most lucrative night of his life against “The Notorious” himself.

After his impressive comeback win over Donald Cerrone, UFC President Dana White McGregor has promised a fight with the winner of that fight.

A rematch with McGregor may wave to the 28-0 fighter

“Khabib and Tony will fight in Brooklyn and Conor will likely fight the winner,” said White.

“Conor talks about not wanting to wait that long, I don’t know what else makes sense, but who knows with this child.

“The reason everyone loves him (McGregor) is that he could say,” You know what, I want to fight this guy now, “another weight class or whatever. But he thinks it’s funny.”

