Records broken, as dangerous fire weather escalates

Australian heat records were broken today with three capitals that were above 40 ° C, as forecasters warn that the dangerous weather conditions will continue into the weekend.

Melbourne, Hobart and Canberra reached their oppressive temperature this afternoon when bushfires in the three states escalated to emergencies.

According to Weatherzone, Melbourne was the hottest of the three cities with a maximum temperature of 42.6 ° C at 15:00.

Canberra reached 41.3C and Hobart 40.4C, breaking records that go back more than 80 years.

Swimmers can be seen on Coogee Beach in Sydney. (AAP)

Sydney reached a slightly cooler 32.4C at 4pm.

In Victoria, more than 20 new fires have broken out since midnight, and hot and windy weather will worsen conditions.

East Gippsland, devastated by the bush fire, also received a “Watch and Act” emergency announcement for the cities of Bendoc, Bendoc Upper and Haydens Bog today, as a bush fire was not yet under control.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Melbourne and Western Victoria in the late afternoon.

Beachgoers try to escape the hot and humid weather at St. Kilda Beach in Melbourne (The Age)

A gust of wind of 146 km / h was measured at the Fawkner Beacon with 107 km / h in the port of St. Kilda.

Tomorrow’s temperatures in Melbourne will peak with storms and rain forecasts at 32 ° C before falling to 23 ° C on Sunday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, rain is not evenly distributed across the state, which is of little use to firefighters.

“We will see that the rain blows over us or showers and storms tend to rain areas. Even if it will still be inconsistent and obvious, these raindrops will not be seen everywhere,” said Diana Eadie, senior forecaster of the reporter’s office.

City travelers were asked to be aware of possible changes in public transport due to the heat of the weekend.

The very high fire risk results in a complete fire ban for all federal states with the exception of Gippsland and the northeast.

A large bush fire burning south of Canberra was brought to an emergency this afternoon. At the weekend there is fear of dangerous heat and winds. A bush fire burns south near the city of Tharwa, 30 km south of Canberra (AAP).

The flame is approaching Apollo Road, Boboyan Road north of the Glendale depot and Top Naas Road south of the intersection with Boboyan Road.

The ACT Emergency Service Agency has warned people in the region to leave immediately and not to return if they are not in the region.

A state of emergency had previously been imposed on the ACT due to the worrying weather.

“The ACT is now facing the worst bushfire risk since the devastating 2003 fire,” Prime Minister Andrew Barr said today.

“The combination of extreme heat, wind and dry landscape will endanger the southern suburbs of Canberra

Temperatures in the state will be around 41 ° C tomorrow, while showers and a possible storm are expected on Sunday. Temperatures are forecast at 35 ° C.

For most of NSW, a complete fire ban was imposed tomorrow.

Illawarra / Shoalhaven, the far south coast, Monaro Alpine, Southern Ranges and Southern Slopes are affected by the ban.

Sydney expects temperatures of 35 ° C on Saturday and showers and storms on Sunday and 34 ° C.

In the west of the city and in the inland communities, 46 ° C is expected tomorrow and 43 ° C on Sunday.

Beachgoers in Sydney’s Clovelly Beach. (AAP)

Across South Australia, power has been reduced to nearly 10,000 properties as thunderstorms and rain hit parts of the state.

About 5,000 homes on the southern Eyre Peninsula were closed on Friday afternoon due to the wild weather in the region.

Other areas where electricity was lost were in the Barossa Valley northeast of Adelaide.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a storm warning for most of the South African states on Friday, with the band of storms sweeping the Barossa probably the most damaging.

It was said that rainfalls of up to 100 millimeters were possible and gusts of wind could reach up to 90 km / h.

The office said flash flooding was also possible in some areas.

An emergency warning was issued for a fire in Winkleigh shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday.

Temperatures in Hobart will cool to 27 ° C on Saturday and 22 ° C on Sunday.

It is possible to take a shower on both days.