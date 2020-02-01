Records broken as Sydney and the rest of NSW and Canberra simmered

The muggy weather shows no signs of relaxation until late at night for NSW and ACT, and further records are expected to fall.

Sydney is said to stay above 27 ° C tonight, Weatherzone said.

In this case, the city has only stayed this warm for the third time.

Beach visitors are seen on Coogee Beach in hot Sydney weather, Saturday February 1, 2020 (AAP)

Most western suburbs are expected to challenge or break their highest minimum temperature records.

Wind and hail damage could hit Sydney, the Illawarra and the Blue Mountains tomorrow evening.

The fire in the Orroral Valley burns behind Canberra on January 31 (Getty)

Meanwhile, Canberra is in the middle of the hottest days since records started. The hottest night in 37 years is squeezed in between as bushfires continue to burn on the outskirts of the city.

Australia’s capital reached 41.9 degrees on Friday and was secured with a scorching 42.7 degrees on Saturday.

Together, the average maximum for the two days was 42.3 degrees, slightly higher than the previous record of 41.8 degrees, which was set up on the same day in 1968.

Between the two blazing hot days, Friday night only dropped to 25.5 degrees, 12.4 degrees above what is usual for this time of year, which makes it the hottest night in 37 years.

Beach visitors can be seen at Wylie’s Baths in hot Sydney weather (AAP)

February was the hottest night in over 80 years.

On Sunday there is a cool change that brings rain and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, tidying up after rain and storms smashed parts of South Australia.

Victoria is preparing tonight for dangerous thunderstorms in western parts of the state.

Some areas had their wettest day in more than 20 years with much higher rainfall than the season.