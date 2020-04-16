Recovery and utility problems are highly involved in CNY during COVID-19 disease

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 / 05:31 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 16, 2020 / 05:32 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – Addiction issues have spread throughout Central New York during the COVID-19 crisis. People need support in recovery, but it is difficult to find an age of isolation.

Monika Taylor, chief of Behavioral Health at Crouse Health, said, “Despite being in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still an opioid epidemic in our area.”

With the stress of unemployment or social isolation, people are looking into the issue of using alcohol addiction and facing new problems now. This has led to drug abuse in many places.

In Oneida County, there were five deaths related to heroin last week. In the last few months, Onedia County reported five deaths and over 15 deaths.

The state is now expanding vaccination coverage as a focus on telemedicine-assisted treatment, but there are still available treatments available.

In Crouse, a drug store is located at 410 S. Crouse Avenue and the staff is offered weekly hours from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to identify the therapeutic needs of people.

This includes the need to treat it with drugs such as methadone or buprenorphine. Applicants can call the Workers Union at Crouse at (315) 470-8304 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Many jobs in the state are currently being telephonically distributed or using the video platform.

Here are some helpful resources:

Office of Food and Drug Administration (OASAS): https://oasas.ny.gov/

Create an online supplement / organization:

Ering offers online recovery groups that will be available four times daily at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 9 p.m. You

Offers many online seminars and external events

Offers seminars on special platforms and multiple courses (i.e. chat, text, email, etc.)

Provides a variety of online communications systems, including chat rooms, message boards, etc. This also offers online and offline meetings and specific conference topics.

Provides online meetings with unique topics. This has a number of techniques, including a 12-step course, non-12-step, general health, and mental health.

Uses migration seminars online. They already have a seven-week regular schedule that is already done by different speakers.

Uses text recovery to give chat rooms back. They also offer alternatives to extras like proofs, sketches, etc.

Provides daily meetings with other members 24/7 on written communication. They also offer a number of alternatives, such as meditation for NA, fish prevention, and other recreational activities.

Exactly a conference with no problems in the recovery community using text chat, Skype, and phone calls.

It offers online seminars and online communities with information boards and chat rooms.

Provides different meetings based on the time allotted using text chat.

Provides online support in open sessions where women can share and seek support 24/7 plus a text messaging system twice a day. They provide telephone support.

Text to 741741 to connect to a crisis counselor.