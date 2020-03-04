recreational-weed-product-sales-fall-to-$35-million-in-february-as-shortages-go-on

Virtually $35 million in recreational marijuana was bought throughout Illinois in February, marking a considerable lessen from the overall bought in the state’s first month of legal weed.

All informed, 41 dispensaries sold 831,600 pot merchandise final month worthy of $34.eight million. That is down from the $39.2 million in revenue tallied in January, when enthusiastic cannabis customers bought up 972,045 merchandise from dispensaries that immediately noticed their stockpiles of pot depleted owing to a pervasive source scarcity.

“If we had more dependable provide and could get started reducing costs, then these figures would go up,” Kris Krane, president of Mission dispensary in South Chicago, mentioned Wednesday. “Supply hasn’t seriously gotten any far better nevertheless and I don’t genuinely foresee that it will in the close to future.”

Krane and Abigail Watkins, spokeswoman for Dispensary 33 in Uptown, said the major dilemma for outlets is stocking dried hashish flower. The dispensaries are primarily dependent on just 21 cultivation facilities statewide to offer products and solutions.

“I’m not gonna beat close to the bush — we don’t have flower for [recreational customers] each individual working day of the week,” Watkins stated. “We’re replenishing as much as we can.”

Andy Seeger, a cannabis business researcher for the Loop-based Brightfield Group, stated the offer woes that have constrained the Illinois industry have possible deterred much more folks from traveling across condition traces to invest in lawful weed. However, the volume of leisure pot sold to out-of-staters climbed from $8.six million in January to $nine.2 million past thirty day period.

Seeger also said the weather conditions could have contributed to the slumping 2nd-thirty day period profits. In other authorized states, pot product sales generally great down in the course of the winter doldrums and pick up in the summertime months, he mentioned.