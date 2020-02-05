Recruitment rankings continue to decline, but Arizona’s coach Kevin Sumlin is optimistic about improving the defense of Wildcats National Sports

On the way to Wednesday’s National Signing Day, the Arizona Wildcats did not gain a significant lead on the recruitment front. Both 247Sports.com and Rivals.com rank the UA class 2020 as the worst in the Pac-12 in its current composition.

Kevin Sumlin is aware of this. However, the coach in the third year is confident that he and his staff can rate and develop the players, even if the rankings and the results on the field do not yet reflect this.

“The guys we rated are happy,” Sumlin told the star on Tuesday. “The way you get better is about recruitment and player development. I think we have shown in several places that player development pieces are as important as recruitment pieces.”

To that end, Sumlin overhauled the defense team in Arizona and hired experienced coaches in the hope that they could get more out of talented defenders who haven’t yet reached their full potential. This side of the ball has also been the main focus of recruitment since the first contract was signed in December when the UA added 12 players – but only three on the defensive.

Sumlin and his team, under new coordinator Paul Rhoads, were targeting large-frame front seven defenders when the Wildcats transitioned to a 3-4 base front. Two of the three defenders signed in December, Regen Terry and Dion Wilson, are listed 6-4. Linebacker Derick Mourning, who was engaged in Arizona on Sunday evening, will be performed at 6-3 a.m. Three important goals – Shontrail Key (6-7), Paris Shand (6-5) and Eddie Watkins (6-3) – also fit into this form.

“If things go the way we want, we will continue to change our team’s profile in terms of size and length,” said Sumlin. “I think we’ll do it in advance, especially on the defensive where we need it.”

“We’re looking for 6-4, 6-5 – 250, 260. But here, too, everyone else is.”

The UA has lost some critical struggles over defensive prospects since December. Jason Harris, the son of former wildcat Sean Harris and younger brother of today’s cat Jalen Harris, chose Colorado over Arizona. On Monday evening, Alphonse Oywak, who has been with the UA since July 31, changed his mind and promised to take over the US state of Washington.

Sumlin, who was regularly in the top 20 classes at Texas A&M, admitted that recruiting in Arizona was “a little” more difficult than he thought.

“Yes, I think so,” said Sumlin. “But what is good is that when we have them on campus we have a pretty good success rate. That was the big incentive to get people to campus last year because this place is beautiful. We are for some right now People a little off the beaten track. “

“The other piece,” he added without being asked, “wins.”

Arizona found it difficult to recruit because of struggles on the field in the past two seasons. The Wildcats are 9-15 under Sumlin and ended in 2019 with a seven-game losing streak.

Sumlin is also aware of this.

“Nothing helps more than winning,” he said. “For everything.”

Sumlin expects Arizona to add 5-6 players this week starting Wednesday. In addition to mourning, the wildcats have also received verbal commitments from general-purpose defender Frank Brown, offensive lineman Leif Magnuson and linebacker Jabar Triplett.

The UA was a finalist for 6-3 linebacker Jamari Stewart from Port Saint Lucie, Florida. But the three-star perspective announced on Tuesday that he would sign with the state of Mississippi.

Arizona is currently reviewing the defensive backs for the impoverished secondary, but is unlikely to sign Wednesday. The Wildcats should have a handful of openings after this week and explore players on the transfer market by spring, Sumlin said.

New-look defense

Overall, Arizona’s three new defensive coaches – Rhoads, Stan Eggen (defensive line) and Andy Buh (out-line player) – have more than 90 years of experience in college football. It was a big draw, said Sumlin.

“And it’s a group that’s already there,” he said.

All three coaches traveled extensively in January, accompanying Sumlin and the Holdover employees on recruiting trips across North America.

Sumlin believes that the new coaches will not only change the scheme and promote talent, but will also contribute to more cohesion in defense. Sumlin fired three coaches in season 19 due to underperformance, lack of communication and other issues.

“That’s why we made changes,” said Sumlin.

DeMarco’s departure

Sumlin had no schedule for hiring a new back trainer. DeMarco Murray left Arizona after a season to train at his Alma Mater Oklahoma.

“We’re still working on it,” said Sumlin.

He suspected that Murray would show a sense of coaching and knew that if he did, it would be difficult to keep him.

“The good guys are hard to keep,” said Sumlin, “especially when you talk about going back to where you played.”

Murray joined the OU staff at the end of last month. Was it a difficult conversation?

“It was a more difficult conversation for him,” said Sumlin. “He is new to it. It is his first job. It is different from playing (soccer), cutting or moving on.”

Extra points

Sumlin said he spoke to him

Former trainer in Oregon,