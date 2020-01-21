Recruitment sticker, 20.01.2021 TE Fidone talks about “eye opening” visit to Huskers | National sport

Check out Husker Extra’s recruiting ticker throughout the current contact period to track Nebraska’s whereabouts on the recruitment path as the second day of national signing approaches in early February.

Nebraska hosted a large group of 2021 class prospects on campus last weekend, including several regional players.

The group included a group that already had offers from Nebraska, such as the close end of Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa), wide receiver Brody Brecht (Ankeny, Iowa) and athlete Keagan Johnson (Bellevue West).

They also had Devin Neal (Lawrence, Kansas) on campus, a fascinating NU player, passport rusher Derek Wilkins from Southern California and a few people from St. Louis, including defender Tyler Hibbler (Trinity Catholic) , who accepted an offer on campus.

Fidone looks like the 2021 version of Turner Corcoran in the 2020 group or Nick Henrich in 2019: A player in Nebraska region for whom the Huskers are well positioned, but who also has to assert themselves against a large list of prestigious candidates to land.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder said his fourth trip to Lincoln was a good one, highlighted by the time he spent with head coach Scott Frost.

“It was pretty revealing because Trainer Frost and the tight-ended trainer and the back trainer all told me that I was their priority in class 2021, which made you feel pretty loved and wanted,” said Fidone ,

Fidone has recently accepted offers from Georgia and Florida and has quickly become a national recruit. Perhaps it should come as no surprise considering how the close end position was restored, especially at the NFL level, where high-end players are among the most dangerous and dangerous offensive weapons.

“It is the position that every school would like to have and that will definitely benefit me now,” said Fidone. “It’s a perfect time. Everyone wants tight ends that not only block but also run and can expand and catch the field and are agile and not tight ends.”

This athleticism, said Fidone, was honed from his past as a backfield player.

“I used to run backwards, so that probably helped me to take my steps and get up to speed,” said Fidone. “It probably started here. It was my dream to run back, but then I grew. Now I’m finished.”

Fidone said he is trying to get to Michigan and maybe Notre Dame in the near future, but is already planning official visits as he plans to visit them in the spring. He said he planned to be back in Lincoln on April 18, if not before, to play the red and white spring game.

Break directly on the radar screen: Brecht, a 6-4 recipient, said he enjoyed having the opportunity to sit down with Frost in a one-on-one situation and go through the wiring diagrams and find out how he would be used in Nebraska’s offense.

Brecht said he had no contact with Matt Lubick, the new offensive coordinator and reception coach, but the coaching team confirmed that Brecht was well suited to the offense and “they need a great recipient”.

More 2021 nightlife offers: Nebraska not only offers hibblers, but also offers other players across the country as coaches are on the go and attend schools. One, enhanced by defense line coach Tony Tuioti in California, was 6-2, 175-pound security New Zealand Williams (Carson, California).