Recruitment sticker, January 23: A few young QBs on the Huskers’ radar screen for 2021, afterwards | National sport

Check out Husker Extra’s recruiting ticker throughout the current contact period to track Nebraska’s whereabouts on the recruitment path as the second day of national signing approaches in early February.

Nebraska already has a talented quarterback room that will be a fascinating offensive season for quarterback coach Mario Verduzco, head coach Scott Frost and new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.

NU not only has three scholarship quarterbacks with game experience with juniors Adrian Martinez and Noah Vedral and red shirt newcomer Luke McCaffrey, but also a talented newcomer with Logan Smothers, who is now on campus and is an early bird participant in winter conditioning.

However, the work on the recruitment path never stops.

Nebraska did not land a 2021 caller as early as in the past three recruitment cycles – in fact, all four scholarship quarterbacks on the list were committed to NU before Frost coached a game in Lincoln – but Verduzco and his company continue to deal with it Group of 2021 and beyond.

Verduzco and Frost are expected to be in Lafayette, Louisiana on Thursday to see quarterback Walker Howard, who picked up an offer from the Huskers during the summer.

Howard is listed at 6-foot-1 and £ 180 for St. Thomas More High and has offerings from sizes like LSU, Alabama, Houston and several others.

Howard has drawn all of this attention, though the coming autumn will be his first when he started with St. Thomas More.

Verduzco also saw quarterback AJ Duffy (Moreno Valley, California) earlier in the week. Rancho Verde High’s Duffy received an offer for Nebraska in June and offers from Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Utah and many others.

It’s an inaccurate scientific recruitment of players with so much high school soccer ahead of them, but Verduzco explained his reasoning to the Journal Star last spring.

“The initial analysis is not affected,” he said in May. “Let’s say you’re looking at 10 2022 quarterbacks and man, of those 10 guys, there are four guys who are just very, very athletic. These are people you say,” Man, let’s do it. ” other boys won’t necessarily be left behind because there is still a lot of maturity left, they will keep an eye on them to see how they mature and when they get sportier and faster because men of this age are sometimes a bit smart , they haven’t grown into their bodies yet, so let’s keep an eye on these guys as we move forward.

“But, boy, you can see the guys who are really athletic at this age.”

In the 2021 class, NU had been recruiting four-star Peter Costelli (Mission Viejo, California) for months, was his guest this summer, and was back at school this month.

The Huskers also work with some signal callers who do not yet have scholarships, such as Heinrich Haarberg from Kearney Catholic and Ari Patu from Folsom (California) High.

Verduzco recently attended both player schools, and Haarberg is said to be on campus this weekend for NU Junior Day.

Very blessed and honored to have received my first offer from the University of Nebraska. #Blessed @CoachVerne pic.twitter.com/s44XGzlmyK

– Taron J Dickens (@ 5star_tyger), January 22, 2020

Another note on the topic of quarterback: The Wednesday evening the Huskers offered Taron Dickens from Miami Northwestern (2023) as a scholarship holder of the first Division I of the freshman.

Dickens won a championship title with Quarterback the Bulls and had two Nebraska 2020 players on his team, defender Ronald Delancy and receiver Marcus Fleming. The Huskers’ interest in Dickens at this point is a defensive back. All of this is related to the caveat that the 5-11, 180 pounder still has three quarters of his high school career ahead of him, so his recruitment is very, very early.