Recruitment ticker, January 17th: Husker trainer (trying) to take to the streets in snowy weather | National sport

Check out Husker Extra’s recruiting ticker throughout the current contact period to track Nebraska’s whereabouts on the recruitment path as the second day of national signing approaches in early February.

It’s a snowy Friday morning in Lincoln, but the Nebraska football coach is on the road to open a two-week contact period.

To reset, let’s reset where the Huskers are at this point in the 2020 cycle. They signed up 23 players in December – a class that ranks 18th in the country and 20th in the country according to 247Sports – and enter the contact period in January with only two remaining places.

These spots can either be taken by recruits or players on the transfer portal between now and the 2020 season, but the number doesn’t increase as players leave the NU, so the Huskers are concerned about how to fill them.

An official visitor is the great recipient Kris Abrams-Draine from the Spanish fort in Alabama, who was due to come to Lincoln on Friday – in good weather, of course – and it is no easy task to believe that Defense Line coach Tony Tuioti will be there Rigby, Idaho, defender Tanoa Togiai too soon.

Apart from these two, it will be interesting to see how far Nebraska’s interest in the remaining 2020 players goes.

This means that a large part of NU’s travels over the next few weeks will be looking for existing signatories and visiting schools with many prospects across the country in 2021.

Some updates to get you started:

One note is that some Nebraska coaches on the street failed to recruit on Friday because the weather was bad and the school was closed. The travel conditions are obviously not ideal, and the recruitment of potential players for 2021 is currently limited to access to player schools, which becomes impossible at the end of school.

Taking this restriction into account, the journal stars learned where at least the coaches should start the weekend.

* NU head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander should be doing the rounds in Iowa on Friday, which is not surprising since the Huskers already have a verbal promise for 2021 in Lineman Henry Lutovsky’s offensive and are recruiting some others. This list includes, but is not limited to, four-star full-back T.J. Bollers (Tiffin), Jeffrey Bowie (West Branch), a three-star defender, and Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs), three players topped the Nebraska list.

* Ryan Held is expected to be in Dallas at the beginning of the contact period to see the signed recipient for Junior College, Omar Manning (Kilgore College). Hero will undoubtedly travel many miles in the next two weeks, but he will also stop by to see some of the boys who have signed but have not yet arrived on campus.

* Mario Verduzco swung through Kearney Catholic High, the school of quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, born in 2021, on Friday.

We are happy that @HuskerFBNation is visiting @kearneycatholic today! It was a pleasure talking to @Coach_Verdu #kcstars pic.twitter.com/ssvNhndKXm

– KC Football🏈 (@KCStarsFootball) January 17, 2020

Haarberg is a tall, fascinating athlete who is 6-foot-5. He currently has no offer from Nebraska, but apparently he continues to be interested in Verduzco and his company.

* Inside linebacker trainer Barrett Ruud was due to start in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where Nebraska recently received a verbal commitment from Randolph Kpai, a 2021 four-star linebacker from Washington High. However, the school district of Sioux Falls canceled the school on Friday.

* An interesting development: Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman informed the Journal Star on Thursday that he was expecting a visit from Steve Cooper, the offensive coach for quality control at Husker, on Friday. The Thunderbirds both have NU 2020 wide receivers, Signee Zavier Betts and the 2021 athlete Keagan Johnson.

* Derek Wilkins (Rancho Santa Margarita, California), a three-star 2021 pass rusher, tweeted on Friday morning that he made it to Lincoln for his unofficial visit. Wilkins is listed at 6-4, 230 pounds and has several Pac-12 deals. This is his first known visit to NU and he will also be there for the Huskers’ Junior Day on Saturday.

2021 Husker soccer recruits

2021 Husker soccer recruits

Surname

position

Hometown (school)

Stars

Henry Lutovsky

OIL

Mt. Pleasant, Iowa

***

Randolph Kpai

LB

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)

****

Teddy Prochazka

OT

Elkhorn (south)

****

RJ Sorensen

DL

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (University)

***

,