Recruitment ticker, January 30: Frost in to see Nixon on Thursday 2020; Stretch Run is on | National sport

Check out Husker Extra’s recruiting ticker throughout the current contact period to track Nebraska’s whereabouts on the recruitment path as the second day of national signing approaches in early February.

In the last days before the arrival of a recruitment break and the National Signing Day No. 2, which will be much quieter than the first one in December, the Nebraska coaches are still on the move.

Head coach Scott Frost is expected in Waco, Texas on Thursday afternoon to see 2020-wide receiver Will Nixon (Nixon), who has been confirmed to the Journal Star. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick was there.

Florida 2021 DL Sorensen leaves Huskers

NU did not come out to see Nixon at home before signing a contract in December, as his father, Jeff, was an assistant coach at Baylor and was preparing for the Big 12 championship game and then a bowl game. Since then, Jeff Nixon has reportedly accepted a job with the Carolina Panthers, which was part of Matt Rhule’s new staff.

Frost and Lubick are also expected to swing on Friday from Bellevue West (and perhaps other schools in the Omaha region) for 2020-wide recipient signee Zavier Betts and 2021 athlete Keagan Johnson.

In the meantime, quarterback coach Mario Verduzco worked in Arizona, stopping at Casteel High in southeast Phoenix, where Husker’s former linebacker and quarterback Bobby Newcombe is the head coach.

Outside Linebackers coach Mike Dawson was in Massachusetts and visited Dexter Southfield in Brookline, among others.

As already discussed in January, scholarship offers for classes 2021 and 2022 will continue to be advertised in Nebraska. A large number of offers for players of both classes – including Desert Pines High’s 2021 recipient Michael Jackson III – have recently been released in the Las Vegas region and for others across the country.

Husker RB Jaylin Bradley on the NCAA transfer portal, by source

Travel to Utah still coming?: It looks like one of the last remaining stations of the weekend will be in Utah to see defender Tanoa Togiai from 2020, a rigby, high standout and one of the last remaining players that NU is chasing for the current class ,

Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez told Journal Star on Wednesday night that the Huskers hadn’t worked through this week, while Washington and Utah were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

These three appear to be in the best position for the 6-foot, 6, 290-pound defensive lineman, and he told 247Sports this week that the state of Kansas remains in the picture, which turns out to be a National Signing Day decision.

Nebraska attempted to reconcile key prospect home visits shortly before the onset of a dead period, exactly with four-star defender Ty Robinson last December and all the staff in Arizona to bring the press to justice on. Could something similar be in store for Togiai this weekend?

