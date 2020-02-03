Red Cross helps residents after a fire in Neiberts fishing village

Jermaine Hoffman
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – The Red Cross is helping residents after a fire broke out in Neibert’s fishing resort in Sebring early Monday morning.

The Highlands County Fire Rescue said the crews had responded to a fire on a small makeshift structure next to a caravan.

The residents of the caravan were woken up by a neighbor and were able to leave their apartment safely. Then the Red Cross responded to the scene to help them find a place to stay, officials said.

It is unclear whether her home was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Further information was not immediately available.

