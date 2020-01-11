Red Cross says blood supply in southern California is extremely low and gives donors a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl

Loading...

Blood bank levels are generally below average after the holidays, but are currently at extremely low levels.

The American Red Cross has launched an urgent appeal to donors and is offering a special incentive to those who make an appointment to donate until January 19.

“If you come to donate blood or platelets, you could win two tickets to the Super Bowl. This includes plane tickets and a $ 500 gift card,” said Christine Welch, of the American Red Cross Blood Services.

To replenish the local blood supply, the Red Cross needs donors of all types, but especially type O.

Glendale resident Jim Stockman, 58, gives platelets every two weeks.

“If you’re not going to do it, who is it?” said Stockman. “Platelets are necessary for so many people in so many places. It’s something I can do. You feel good when you do it.”

Stockman even appeared the day after Christmas, but the American Red Cross says it is the exception.

“We have less than three days of blood,” said Welch. “We have to constantly collect – every day. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.”

During Christmas and New Years weeks, the Red Cross said there were 500 fewer blood drives. This equals 7,000 fewer units of blood collected.

“People are busy on vacation. They are out of town. Giving blood is not a priority,” said Welch. “About 38% of the population has the right to donate, but less than 10% actually do.”

Stockman said a trip to the Super Bowl is nice, but said he donates because other people don’t. He recently donated triple the platelets he usually does.

“You better hope there is someone out there who is willing to donate for you,” said Stockman.

