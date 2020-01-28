Red Devils increase offerings for Sporting playmakers in the interest of Barcelona

Manchester United has reportedly increased its offer for Bruno Fernandes to 55 million euros (£ 46.6 million) and a number of add-ons.

The Red Devils may have finally met Sporting’s assessment of the 25-year-old midfielder after a dramatic day in the transfer saga.

Getty – Contributor

Bruno Fernandes finally seems to be on his way to Man United

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Barcelona was interested in the Portuguese international, but only to send him to Valencia in return for his striker Rodrigo.

However, according to Sky Sports, after weeks of negotiations, Ed Woodward has finally signed a contract with Hugo Viana, the managing director of Sporting, under which United could pay an entry fee of 55 million euros plus surcharges for the playmaker.

The Primeira Liga team will receive a further € 10 million from United if Fernandes achieves the goals that are considered easy to reach and a further € 15 million if more difficult goals are achieved – even if the Portuguese wins the Ballon d’Or.

The Times reports that the player will travel to London the most on Thursday to undergo medical treatment at Old Trafford.

Fernandes had another great season in the Primeira Liga, scoring 15 goals and adding 14 assists in 28 games.

And on Monday Sporting boss Jorge Silas admitted that he didn’t know if Fernandes had played his last game for the club.

“I can’t confirm (if Fernandes made his last appearance against Maritimo) I want him to stay,” Silas told reporters after the game.

“At the moment I don’t know whether he will stay or not, but I want to count on him at least until the end of the season.

“Bruno Fernandes is a different player, he sees things that nobody sees. Since they are further back and can see these movements, the defense begins to decrease.

“Any team Bruno Fernandes had in Portugal would suffer if they lost him. If so, we have to look for solutions. “