Red flags to watch out for dating profiles

Let’s answer three questions this week that I received from customers last week. Remember that if you have a question, chances are that someone else has the same.

1. What is the biggest red flag to look out for when searching dating profiles?

First, not all red flags are the same. Some may simply mean that the person is not yet ready to date, while others may point to greater concern. It is up to you to decide how important each is to you. Below are some common red flags to watch out for:

Photos with old time / date stamps or that are clearly old. This shows that someone has no faith in who he or she is today and not only lives in the past, but tries to trick you into meeting with the help of false misleading information.

Conflicting information or a different age in the profile than the text. Again, many people try to “gaming” the system by lowering their age to try to fit within the target range of younger prospects, but a lie is a lie, even if the person clearly appears in the profile text.

Too many “lifestyle” photos. What are they trying to prove? Too many (or photos) with nice cars, boats, etc. – especially with no one in it – show that this person is trying to compensate for something (appearance, personality?) With “things”. Ultimately, people just want to see who appears on the date. Nothing more nothing less.

A long list of things that someone doesn’t want in a partner. When I see this, I think, “This person is bitter or not ex.” Write down what you want, not what you don’t want. As an addendum, everything that shows bias towards a whole group of people is a big red flag.

A long message with only information about yourself and nothing about you. This is a copy / paste job at its best. Each message must contain something specific for you.

An urgency to immediately connect offline. Where’s the fire? If someone says, “Write me to this e-mail address because my subscription ends tomorrow,” beware.

A message with strange links. This speaks for itself.

All “sexy” photos. Either this person is only looking for one thing or is very self-righteous. One of them is a turn.

An unwillingness to meet in time. Ultimately, the point of online dating is to meet personally. If someone can’t do that, it’s time to reduce your losses.

2. I have found someone who is very attracted to me, but the profile does not contain much information. Do I have to send a message or avoid people like this?

It doesn’t hurt to send a message. Some people just don’t know what to say in the profile. (Although writing something is always better than writing nothing.) You can write something as simple as “What should I know about you, Glen?” Or: “I love your photos, but your profile is empty! Is there anything I need to know?” Or you can respond to one of the photos if there is something distinctive, such as “Where was that walking photo taken? I’m going like to go to the Shenandoahs in the fall weekends. ”My philosophy is to open doors and decide later if and when to close them.

3. Do I have to send someone a message if he doesn’t respond to my first note, or see it as a sign that he’s not interested?

In general, someone indicates that he or she does not respond to a message. Is that 100% of the time true? Of course not. With people being flooded with dating apps, there is always a chance that your message was buried in a sea of ​​other messages. If you decide to double – or re-write – the message, say something as simple as: “I just wanted to check in because your profile came up again. I hope everything is going well! “Never be accusatory or rude,” why did you match me if you had no intention of writing? “Even if they were inclined to do so, they will not do it now. We will never know why some people write back and others do not.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the world of online dating.