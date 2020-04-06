Red Hat’s new CEO on IBM, cloud and coronavirus

Paul Cormier would not have been able to become a major software business leader during more volatile times.

Almost all companies have been killed in a coronavirus epidemic after Monday, taking over the reins of Red Hat, a corporate software maker recently acquired by IBM. High tech giants, including Microsoft and Apple, have accused the pandemic of failing to make the revenues they had promised earlier this quarter.

So far, IBM has not announced a change in expected earnings per share of $ 13.35 this year.

In an interview with Fortune, Cormier explained that, like many companies, the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus has caused Red Hat to operate faster than before.

“If anyone tells me that someone’s predictions will be one-quarter to one-half, they’re lying,” Cormier said.

Cormier, a nearly 20-year veteran of Red Hat, was most recently the executive vice president and product and technology president. As CEO of the division, he will replace Jim Whitehurst, formerly Red Hat, who is currently president of IBM.

IBM pitched much of the future with Red Hat’s $ 34 billion blockbuster acquisition, which ended in July. Cormier said IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, who took over Ginni Rometty on Monday, was instrumental in Big Blue’s decision to acquire Red Hat. Red Hat’s popularity with developers using the Linux operating system and new cloud computing software tools is expected to revitalize IBM after years of poor sales

However, as the coronavirus beats the business, Cormier is challenged to lead this important business for IBM. Some analysts have recently stated that pausing or reducing IT spending could have a negative impact on enterprise software brands such as Red Hat.

Cormier anticipates that Red Hat’s business will not be hit hard by the pandemic, as many companies rely on software companies’ IT services to operate their businesses. This is not as good a technology product as an enterprise IT team needs.

The challenge, however, is that companies can avoid buying Red Hat’s more advanced IT tools, including a technology called containers. It is used by developers to create complex apps that run on multiple cloud services sold by Microsoft, Amazon, and others. IBM lists Red Hat’s container technology as a high growth business and expects the entire company to be more attractive to customers who use multiple cloud services known as hybrid or multi-cloud IT across the technology doing.

Cormier acknowledged that many clients have temporarily stopped spending on major IT upgrades. However, during the turbulence, any business is a good business, so even if Red Hat isn’t selling new services, at least for now, it’s enough for Cormier.

The last time Red Hat faced a crisis as severe as the September 11 terrorist attack occurred in the same year that he joined Red Hat. One of the things he learned during the crisis was that vendors such as Red Hat “worried about the bill later”, which could undermine some margin instead of requiring immediate payment. To reduce a customer.

He explained that one of the biggest challenges facing Colmiers was that many of Red Hat’s previous financial plans were based on assumptions and data before the outbreak of the coronavirus. This affects budgets and forecasts for the internal departments of the company.

“My statement states that historical analytics data [used in the past] is private,” he said. “I think everyone feels like that.”

Regarding Red Hat’s own spending, Cormier said he still employs, but “does so less.” That said, Red Hat emphasized, “There are no layoffs.”

Comier is preparing for Red Hat’s current online user conference in the coming weeks, meeting all departments of the company he is currently overseeing and considering his budget, “at least for the next 90-100 days. ”

“I would be pleased to announce that we have plans for the next 18 months,” Cormier said.

