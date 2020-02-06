Red light cameras: will Illinois finally ban them now that they are linked to the federal investigation?

SPRINGFIELD – Now that red-light cameras have become a part of the big storyline in the sweeping federal investigation that is turning Illinois politics upside down, some lawmakers are hoping to write their final chapter.

“It is clear that the red-light camera program has been maintained and expanded by corruption,” said Senator Mattie Hunter Hunter in a statement. “Traffic laws must be driven by security, not bribery, shakedowns or the need to increase sales.”

The Chicago Democrat has proposed a bill that would prohibit red-light cameras – a source of money for many local governments but a source of headache for many motorists.

Hunter’s is one of two competing invoices that try to demolish the cameras.

Although state legislators have previously tried to ban red-light cameras, earlier attempts have failed.

Now, after the corruption scandal, Hunter believes she might have the votes to close her bill around this time.

State Senator Mattie Hunter during a hearing in 2013 held by the House Human Services Subcommittee. Photo file. M. Spencer Green / AP

Last week, former Senator Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty to corruption and admitted to the court that he was taking bribes from a person who described prosecutors as a stakeholder in a camera with red-light cameras.

And that could help keep Hunter’s bill moving at a fast pace.

“Eliminating the program will not hit the core of why we have corruption in Illinois, but there is certainly certain discontent with the idea of ​​red light cameras,” said Kent Redfield, emeritus professor at the University of Illinois Springfield. “And so I suspect it will get a better grip than the last time these bills were introduced.”

Red light cameras have been a curse for many motorists in Illinois since cities and towns started implementing them. They were originally advertised as an aid to public safety.

But critics of the program claim that red light cameras act more as an income generator for local governments.

The politically connected Chicago red-light camera company at the center of the Sandoval scandal – SafeSpeed, LLC – has poached on its website that it is “a proud partner of more than 30 Illinois congregations.”

A SafeSpeed ​​spokesperson said that the legislature should reform, not end, the red-light camera program.

“The legislator’s response to the news of Martin Sandoval’s corruption should not be to end red-camera programs that have been proven to save lives and increase public safety,” said Dennis Culloton, a spokesperson for SafeSpeed. “Instead, SafeSpeed ​​fully supports the legislation that would reform the industry and ensure the highest ethical levels by officials and companies.”

Former state senator Martin Sandoval leaves the federal court after being found guilty of bribery and tax. File.Tyler LaRiviere / Sun-Times

SafeSpeed ​​has identified Omar Maani as the person who bribed Sandoval, but has since terminated Maani’s ownership interests in the company, claiming that he was acting independently without the company’s approval.

“Mr. Maani’s alleged criminal activity occurred without the authority of the company; his alleged criminal actions violate any trust the company places in him, and contradict and undermine the company’s important work with local municipalities to promote road safety and save lives, “the company said in a statement.

If lawmakers prohibit the cameras, cities and towns in Illinois can throw themselves into the air for replacement income.

“If you can’t use this program to make extra money, you know, you’ll find another program,” Redfield said.

Hunter said her bill would give priority to the home rule, meaning that red light cameras in municipalities such as Chicago would also be banned. Although priority from the home government municipalities of the state usually requires a vote of three-fifths in the General Assembly, Hunter insists that her bill needs only a simple majority to succeed.

Since the red light cameras are made by the state statute, regulating them requires only a simple majority, a source said.

“Exactly how much pressure the mayor is going to put on Chicago people, I don’t know,” Hunter said.

A spokesperson for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot did not respond to a request for comment.

Hunter’s bill would offer some exceptions for the cameras.

Hunter said she didn’t get a push back when she put the idea for the bill to the Democratic Senate leadership, but Senator President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, doesn’t want to take sides yet.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that we need a complete overview of the red-light camera program in Illinois,” Harmon said in a statement. “I intend to talk to my colleagues to see how this problem can best be tackled.”

Rep. David McSweeney, R-Barrington Hills, is leading an attempt to pass a similar bill in Parliament and says that it will now be difficult for legislators to vote against his bill.

“Anyone who votes against this bill will have to explain themselves about the issue of SafeSpeed ​​and Sandoval and corruption,” McSweeney said.

Rep. David McSweeney R-Barrington Hills, speaks to reporters in the Capitol in 2018. File photo. John O’Connor / AP

Unlike Hunter’s bill, McSweeney would exempt some home government municipalities, such as Chicago, from banning red-light cameras. McSweeney said he would rather not exempt municipalities, but said he thinks he should do that for his bill to succeed.

On Wednesday, McSweeney’s bill was unanimously withdrawn from the committee. But the Republican Barrington Hills has been on this road before.

McSweeney sponsored a similar bill in 2015 and the House accepted it. In the Senate, the bill was referred to the Transport Committee and then to the Allocation Committee, where it eventually died without a vote in the Senate.

At the time, Sandoval was chairman of the Transport Committee.