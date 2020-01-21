Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia suffers from “significant setback” in the left knee – Boston Herald

Dustin Pedroia has had a “significant setback” in his left knee and the future of the Red Sox second baseman seems again to be in serious danger, according to several reports.

The Boston Globe was the first to report that Pedroia had another setback when the 36-year-old tries to make a new comeback and overcomes persistent problems in his left knee that have forced him to play only nine games in the past two seasons.

Pedroia reportedly thinks his future with different people, including his family, agents and the Red Sox.

Pedroia, who has had five operations on his knee since 2016, acknowledged that his playing days may have been numbered when he was closed for the season last May, but did not stop. In November, Pedroia’s progress in rehabilitation went so well that it led the Red Sox and second baseman to be cautiously optimistic about his chances of returning in 2020.

“Every indication I’ve received is that he feels good and plans to play,” said Chaim Bloom, Chief Sox baseball official at the GM Meetings.

The Red Sox didn’t count on Pedroia to return, and they have several options on the second head in 2020. Michael Chavis played a lot of time there last season, and the Sox signed Jose Peraza this low season. C.J. Chatham, a prospect of Sox, could also defend a case.

This story is being updated.