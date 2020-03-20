Red Sox Ace Kris Sale undergoes Tommy John surgery

Ace Krissale of Boston [AP] Boston Red Sox performs Tommy John’s surgery on his left elbow.

“There’s no real way to sugarcoat this. Not everyone wants.” “Chris is a type of player you can’t replace. He’s an elite player. If he’s not available to us It’s a blow. “

The announcement will be made two weeks after saying that there was a flexor near the elbow of the sale. At the time, Red Sox wanted to avoid surgeries that usually required at least one year of rehabilitation on the sale. According to Bloom, the recovery usually takes 14 to 15 months.

“In general, 12 months are aggressive,” he said. “Some men rehabilitate without any bumps on the road. Some men actually have bumps along the way. He has everything he has I’ll put it in this. ”

The opening date, originally scheduled for the following week, was postponed until at least mid-May due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Sale, turned 31 this month, missed the start of spring training due to the illness the team described as flu that turned into pneumonia. [Bloom said no Red Sox players tested positive for COVID-19.]

Bloom acknowledged that the pandemic strained medical resources and said that surgery on Sale would not exacerbate the problem.

“We will do this in a way that places no additional burden on everyone suffering during this outbreak,” he said.

Red Sox manager Ron Ronike said the team hoped to find a starter to plug the hole in the current roster. The turnover had already been magnified by David Price’s Los Angeles deal in a cost savings agreement that sent Mookie Betts to Dodgers.

Nathan Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez and Martin Perez may also have potential Ryan Weber prospects, but the need for at least one opener is almost certain.

“We talked about what to do if Chris couldn’t return,” said Roenicke. “There was a lot of talk about openers.”

The seven All-Star, Sale is 109-73 in 10 major league seasons, entering the second season of a sixty-year $ 160 million contract. After the Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, he had an ERA of 6.11 to 6.11 with a start of 25 last year-with the fewest wins and starts, the best ERA, and being in the top six in saiyan for the first time Vote every season as a starter when you fail.

He threw his first batting practice in the spring on March 4 after his illness delayed his pitching schedule. One day later he reported pitching elbow discomfort. The team then said there was no additional damage to his ulnar collateral ligament and that it was treated with platelet-rich plasma injection in August.

Last year’s sale season ended on August 13.

“Tommy John has been a factor in my life for the past 20 years,” Sale said earlier this month. “It’s on the table, but it’s always on the table, so it’s not something I worry about. I can’t leave it deep in my heart. What we do I’m convinced that will work. ”

