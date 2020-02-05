Red Sox agree to trade OF Mookie Betts, P David Price with Dodgers

The Red Sox have agreed to trade AL MVP Mookie Betts for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. The Associated Press has been informed by two people who know about the deal.

People spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Boston packaged Betts with left-hander David Price in a wage dump that is expected to save the team tens of millions of dollars.

The Dodgers send outfielder Alex Verdugo back to the Red Sox.

The deal also involves the Minnesota Twins, who pick up right-handed Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers and send Brusdar Graterol, who is interested in pitching, to Boston, according to The Athletic and other outlets.

The 27-year-old Betts is one of the best all-round players in the game and has had a season in which he scored .295 with 29 HRs and 80 RBIs for Boston. Now he is expected to be the team’s everyday right-back.

Price, 34, has had the worst season of his career after hitting 4.28 ERA over 22 starts. He has dealt with wrist injuries all season and is sure trying to recover.

Price is still owed $ 96 million and will surely get every chance to stay in the Dodgers rotation.

In return, the Red Sox will bring the 23-year-old Verdugo and the 21-year-old Graterol.

Verdugo scored a .294 goal with 12 HR games and 44 RBI games in a career high of 106 games with the Dodgers last season. He is expected to become the everyday right-back in Boston.

Graterol made his Major League debut in 2019 and his status as one of the twins’ best candidates was enough for Boston to give up Betts.

In the small leagues in which Graterol spent most of last season, he scored 1.92 ERA in 61 innings at three levels of competition.

He will surely get the chance to make the Red Sox rotation out of the spring training.

Finally, Maeda, 31, gives the twins another established arm for the team’s starting rotation.

In a year between rotation and bullpen, Maeda reached 4.04 ERA over 153.2 innings.

The twins hope that he can deliver the same production.

Ultimately, this move has changed the country’s situation in MLB, and the results will be felt in the coming years.