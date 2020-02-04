Red Sox agrees to trade Mookie Betts against Dodgers in a blockbuster, per report

The Red Sox and Mookie Betts ended a remarkable nine-year tenure together on Tuesday evening, when the Sox agreed to trade their native superstar for the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to several reports.

Throughout the winter, rumors in the industry on Betts pointed in one direction: west.

And on Tuesday night the inevitable came out when the Red Sox, Dodgers, and Twins agreed to a blockbuster that would send Betts and David Price to LA in exchange for Dodger’s outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twin’s right-handed Brusdar Graterol, a bunch of young players to help the Sox remain competitive in the near future.

Jeff Passan from ESPN.com was the first to report that a deal had been agreed, although the teams are awaiting the assessment of medical information. A source from the industry told the Messenger that talks were going on and that nothing was definite from Tuesday night.

Head owner John Henry made no secret of his desire to send the Red Sox in a new direction when he fired Dave Dombrowski last August and expressed his desire for the Sox to become younger. He hired Chaim Bloom from the Tampa Bay Rays to get them there. And now Bloom is ready to pull the trigger on one of the most important transactions in club history.

Betts, who owes $ 27 million this year in his final year for the free agency, go to the Dodgers with Price, 34, who still owes $ 96 million for another three years. The Sox is expected to pay a significant portion of that salary, the exact amount that is currently unknown.

By losing both bets and prizes, the Sox should achieve their goal of resetting their luxury tax fines by reaching the $ 208 million threshold for 2020.

Even if they were to hold bets all year round, the Sox would have received considerably worse provisional pick compensation (after the fourth round instead of after the second round) as a punishment for staying above the threshold in the likely case of Betts offered an eligible offer and he refused to sign anywhere else next winter.

The American League MVP in 2018, Betts has made it clear that he is not interested in signing a team-friendly extension and wants to maximize his value in the free agency. Betts has announced that it is important not only for him, but also for the players behind him that Betts demands the bar for free-agent value when it is his turn to test the market.

With that in mind, the Sox did not have an easy task this winter.

But for the second time in a decade, the Dodgers were a perfect match to solve their problems.

Not only could the Dodgers afford to take on many of the Betts and Price salaries in their search for their first World Series title since 1988, but the Dodgers also entered the year with the third best agricultural system in baseball, according to MLB. com.

Meanwhile, Baseball Prospectus has released its latest list of top 100 prospects last week, and surprise, surprise, there are no Red Sox.

In Verdugo, the Sox receives a young outfielder who has already proven to be able to reach Major League pitching.

Verdugo, 23, was considered by MLB.com for the 2018 season as “one of the best prospects in the field of baseball” by MLB.com. He has since hit .329 with 10 homers in 91 games in Triple-A in 2018 and .294 with 12 homers in 106 games with the Dodgers in 2019.

His razor-sharp line-drive approach to all fields can produce Adrian Gonzalez-like production if he feels comfortable spraying the ball off the wall in Fenway Park for 40-plus doubles a year. Or, in the era of the launching corner, the Sox might ask him to shoot at the stars and see how much he can deposit over the fence.

Here’s an added bonus: Verdugo has joined a Red Sox team in the middle of the field, who is about to join Jackie Bradley Jr. lose after the 2020 season, and has a defensive arm.

A second round pick in 2014, he had six outfield assists in just 756 defensive innings last year. He has 59 career opportunities for minors, including 24 in the 2015 season.

