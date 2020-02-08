Red Sox and Andrew Benintendi agree to a two-year contract

It is not the news that many expected Saturday night, but the Red Sox has achieved something.

De Sox agreed to a two-year contract with outfielder Andrew Benintendi, where he bought his first and second year salary arbitrage at a fair price for an impact player who has not yet reached his ceiling.

According to a source in the industry, the Sox Benintendi pays $ 3.4 million in 2020 and $ 6.6 million in 2021. According to the MLB Trade Rumors arbitration projection model, $ 3.8 million is expected to be earned in 2020.

Benintendi, 25, hit 40 doubles and 13 homers with a .266 average and .774 OPS in 2019. It was a decent year according to most standards, but a decrease of his 41 doubles, 16 homers, .290 average and .830 OPS in 2018.

The seventh overall choice in the 2015 design, Benintendi arrived in major competitions as an elite prospect expected to make at least a handful of All-Star appearances when the Sox left field player, although he has not yet to play at that level.

In January coach Hy Hy said he was out of season with the younger this season and that he expects a much better year.

Benintendi is eligible for arbitration in 2020, 2021 and 2022 before he can test the free agency for the 2023 season.

Given the two-year duration of the Saturday agreement, Benintendi’s salary will count as $ 5 million each year for luxury tax purposes, giving the Sox a lower wage margin in 2021, while a little more commitment to their wage figure in 2020. The extra flexibility could let them spend a little freer the next winter.

You could suspect that the agreement with such a deal would indicate that the Sox are confident that they will fall below the luxury tax threshold in 2020. They will certainly do so when they complete their transaction to send Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, although the trade was still suspended from Saturday night due to medical concerns.

Eduardo Rodriguez is the only remaining player who is eligible for red Sox arbitration who has not yet reached agreement on a salary for the 2020 season.

