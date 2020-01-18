Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke speaks out against sign stealing

SPRINGFIELD – Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke said he is confident that the MLB investigation into the Red Sox 2018 will not result in one of the current Sox coaches losing their jobs.

Although he expresses his genuine grief that his friend, Alex Cora, is no longer the Red Sox manager, Roenicke also defended his own integrity and spoke in detail about why he does not believe in illegally stealing signs.

“You try to do things the right way,” he said. “I met with (former Angels manager) Mike Scioscia in Anaheim for a long time and it was something that was very important to Mike, how we did things as staff and what we did. I took the same philosophy when I went to Milwaukee and managed it.

“I have always felt that yes, there are many things we can do on the field. When I was a third baseball coach, I was able to give pitches to the batters. And that is legal from the third base box. But I didn’t think so that it was good, so I didn’t do it. “

Roenicke’s approach is noble, but perhaps hard for some fans to believe in today’s game. He arrived as Cora’s bank coach in 2018 a year after the 2017 Red Sox used Apple Watches to communicate strings.

Although Roenicke is not allowed to comment on the investigation of the Red Sox 2018, who are accused of using the video replay space to decode characters and transfer that information to the batters in real time, he did not hold back in his belief that ” If such a thing (about the Astros 2017) comes out, this is clearly harmful to the game.

“I spent so many years playing this game and trying to do things the right way,” said the 63-year-old, who has been coaching in some capacity since 1992. “It’s hard. It hurts in all areas. You try to educate your children for doing things the right way, you try to live your life that way, you try to be that way in your career. So when you that looks, it hurts.

“I also realize that we are all ruining it. I ruined it. Everyone has. It just happens that this is a big part of what happened, and it’s sad to see that for the game, sad to see that for (the Astros) organization. I know we are going through it and we will see what happens there. “

Roenicke said there was nothing he saw with the Sox in 2018 that he thought was wrong.

“When you work as hard as we do in this position and you see a team coming together like we did in ’18, and I’ve never been as good to a team,” he said. “I have worked with many good teams, but never so well.

“To see what we have done throughout the season, and to make a claim that distracts from that sense of what we have achieved, is difficult. Your friends hear that. Your family hears that. And they ask, just like everyone else. So to do such a good thing, and perhaps to tarnish it a bit, it is difficult. “

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has stated that he does not think the current coaching staff will be accused, and Roenicke agreed.

“I think we all feel like we’re coming back,” he said. “I think things can change, but we are preparing to endure this and have a good season.”

Roenicke could be a strong candidate to replace Cora. He was 342-331 as Brewers’ manager for more than four years before being fired in 2015.

“Coaching is fun,” he said. “It’s a fun job. Managing is a challenge. I enjoy it. I love the challenge. I didn’t really think about it, but my phone was lit every day by my friends or anyone else, because this was a possibility “

Although Roenicke was convinced that cheating is unacceptable, he sympathized with Cora, who played for Roenicke in 1997 with the Double-A partner of Dodgers.

“I thought about him a lot,” Roenicke said. “He was a very smart player, he really understood the little things you had to do to be a great player and win. That handed him over as a manager. Watching him was impressive.

“He’s a good friend. Every time something like this happens, it’s just a sad, sad day. It’s a sad time for all of us in the organization, fans who loved him – and a good reason why they loved him. He is a good guy. He really cares about people, about the players. It’s just a shame. “

