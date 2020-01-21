Red Sox bullpen shakeup continues, Travis Lakins traded for Cubs

The Red Sox bullpen will have largely the same characters as in 2019, but not without a few new faces competing for spots.

Chief baseball official Chaim Bloom has not added any recognizable names this season, but has been quietly at work and has detached the team from a few relievers who may have resembled others too much in the Sox bullpen.

One of them, Travis Lakins, was traded to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday for a player who was later named.

The 25-year-old righty had a 3.86 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP in 23-⅓ innings with the Red Sox in 2019. A former sixth round pick from Ohio State University, he has a 4.45 ERA career in minors.

The Sox have now aired Lakins and Trevor Kelley, who have been exempted this season by the Phillies, while Brian Johnson, Bobby Poyner and Josh Smith were also relegated to Triple-A Pawtucket.

They have added a handful of weapons through trade and distance statements, including leftists Josh Osich, Matt Hall and Jeffrey Springs and judges Austin Brice and Chris Mazza.

The five of them should compete for spots in the back of the bullpen along with Colten Brewer, Mike Shawaryn, Ryan Weber, Ryan Brasier and Hector Velazquez.

There appear to be six slots for the bullpen, including Brandon Workman, Matt Barnes, Josh Taylor, Darwinzon Hernandez, Heath Hembree and Marcus Walden.

