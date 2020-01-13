Red Sox can now also control fire fighter Alex Cora

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred made it painfully clear that he has the goods on Alex Cora and even the lowlife Astros knew that they had no choice but fireman A.J. Hinch.

This leaves the Red Sox naturally with an easy call.

It makes no sense to hold Alex Cora, the brain behind the Astros trash can scandal and, allegedly, the still investigated Red Sox game room board decoding, when the Commissioner has shown such on-point power in hammering cheaters.

The Commish beat Hinch and Astros GM Jeff Luhnow each with a one-year suspension. Both were then fired by the club.

There is no reason to believe that he will not be so tough against Cora, a world-champion government breaker in multiple uniforms.

Cora is a friendly guy, which is part of the reason why he is so popular with property, management, players, fans and the media. That is all irrelevant for what the Red Sox should do, the sooner the better.

Keeping a manager who has been suspended for a long time is an invitation to divide a clubhouse and the rest of the organization. If the interim manager does not write your name on the line-up card, you will find the other players in the clubhouse who are not playing either and they start firing up how much better Cora was than the interim and tell them to stay there because once Alex is back everything will be fine again.

Based on the waffle of messages about whether this is devoted out of season to building a better roster or shortening the payroll, the Red Sox is not the most decisive organization in the Major Leagues.

If the Sox now zooms and haw and waits for MLB to make its decision, the explanation they would make would be that they have no problem cheating. They just have a problem getting caught cheating.

You look at the harshness of MLB’s words in relation to Cora and it is clear that the Commissioner does not want to make him weak.

The Sox must negotiate a buyout with Cora, issue a statement that he has been fired and appoint Ron Roenicke as interim manager. Roenicke, 63, managed the Brewers from 2011 to 2015 and set a record of 342-331. Interim does not mean that he will be in position until the end of the spring training, or even at the start of it. That is a call Vice President of Baseball Operations that Chaim Bloom has to make.

Cora signed a contract extension on November 14, 2018 up to and including the 2021 season with a club option for 2022.

Cora, 44, was the fifth manager in history to take his team to a World Series title in his first season at work. He was on top of the baseball world. The Sox won 108 games in the regular season and went 11-3 in the late season on its way to a World Series title.

In 2019, the pitching staff of the Red Sox collapsed, their total winnings dropped to 84 games. Still, the Sox played hard, a sign that Cora had not lost the team.

He may not have lost the team, but there is no way to make him lose his job. Baseball takes a stand against cheating and Cora has become the face of stealing signs.

It will be shocking if Cora manages another game for the Red Sox.

.