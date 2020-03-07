Red Sox fans shouldn’t stick too much to this list – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML718bf5b6b0c123fdde7549bacc3cd3a013 %% MINIFYHTML718bf5b6b0c123fdde7549bacc3cd3a014%

I think Rays fans, at least those who voluntarily visit Tropicana Field, a place that has only a little more beauty than an abandoned metaphetamine lab, found some new favorites among Ji-Man Choi’s likes, Yandy Díaz and Travis D & # 39; Arnaud.

But I’m a little skeptical about how it will work with the Red Sox at this time, and if it will make them less attractive at a time when they can really use good vibration. I wonder if the inevitable constant rotation at the roster boundary will further affect the love that fans want to have for their team.

Consider Brock Holt, the Milwaukee Brewer. Holt was an extremely popular player during his more than six seasons with the Red Sox. He played hard, seemed to make the most of his ability, signed every autograph and was a mensch in the community. At times, he was also a good and very useful player, like in 2015, when he was the Red Sox’s only All-Star, or even in the last two years, when he was a slightly higher offensive player than average by OPS – plus both seasons.

Other times, it wasn’t particularly good. In 2017, while struggling with persistent concussion symptoms, he hit .200 with a 47 OPS +. In fact, he never gave an OPS-plus over 98 in his four full seasons with the Red Sox.

Now, I think it’s crazy that someone, like some of you have accepted me to correspondence, will miss Holt more than Mookie Betts this year. But it’s easy to see why fans will be discouraged from missing out. And it’s clear that a player like Holt, versatile, popular and replaceable, won’t have much power left in Bloom’s small sentimental approach to list building.

If there is a lucrative player available in the market, whom the Red Sox identify as 3 percent or 5 percent or 9 percent better than they already are, they will look for that player. And that’s how you end up with José Peraza at second base and a good part of a fan base ready to face him and that he’s not Brock Holt.

For me, the most appealing mix the Red Sox ever had on their roster was in 2007. That World Series winning team featured the superstar of transcendent champions & # 39; 04 (David Ortiz, Manny Ramírez, Curt Schilling), a new set of houses. talent (Jon Lester, Dustin Pedroia, Jacoby Ellsbury), and the right dose of unassigned official assistants and role players (Bobby Kielty, Eric Hinske, Alex Cora). That team was a monster. He used 40 players throughout the season.

Six years later, the 2013 championship team showed that we could quickly fall into a team that started the season with so many players who were new to the Red Sox. Koji Uehara, Mike Napoli and Shane Victorino were just the ones who quickly adored Fenway. That team used 48 players, and history certainly regards its success as a kind of devaluation.

Turnover is not a bad thing. And I think Bloom will do a good job of finding ignored and underrated players that will help with the course of the season, something Dave Dombrowski neglected. If the Red Sox’s goal is to build a roster as the Dodgers talent has done, then it should be noted that Andrew Friedman made a 55-player cycle through Chavez Ravine in each of his first two seasons at the position (2015 & # 39; 16). Bloom aims to find his own versions of Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner, and it takes time.

I only know that all sentimentality and emotion will be completely left by the fans, and it would be wise not to adhere to anyone, even if the player looks like an archer. Hell, the only players on this current roster that are probably untouchable are Rafael Devers and maybe Xander Bogaerts. The 2018 World Series win certainly feels long ago now.

There will be many different players wearing the Red Sox uniform this season, many of whom are employed in other organizations at this time. Here’s hoping Bloom finds some that are finally remembered for more than a memorable name.