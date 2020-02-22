[red-sox-lhp-eduardo-rodriguez-hurt-his-knee-throughout-bullpen-slip]

FORT MYERS — Eduardo Rodriguez is possessing knee problems again.

This time, it’s his remaining knee.

Rodriguez hurt it when he fell awkwardly on the mound whilst warming up for a bullpen session on Wednesday.

Interim manager Ron Roenicke was questioned about it Thursday and reported he wasn’t worried. But on Saturday Roenicke explained Rodriguez had become sore and would have his initial spring start pushed again at minimum a single working day.

“He was going to pitch (on Sunday), he’s not heading to pitch now,” Roenicke claimed. “This we have been chatting to him and trying to figure out what to do. When he fell the other working day, the knee obtained a very little sore. It is not like the other knee where he had challenges, this is a minimal matter, at minimum proper now it unquestionably is. But he’s even now a little uncomfortable with it. It is much better day-to-day. So what we’re going to do is force him back again a day, force him back to Monday.”

Monday, the Sox will take a look at Rodriguez against stay hitters on the backfields of JetBlue Park. They’ll measure his hard work level with the Trackman unit and see if he’s capable to pitch with the degree of intensity essential to inexperienced light his progression. If not, the Sox will have to regroup.

Knee injuries have been an issue for Rodriguez his overall profession. It commenced in 2016, when he dislocated his proper knee cap catching fly balls in batting practice through spring training. The injuries played a large job in a disappointing time in which he created 20 starts and posted a 4.71 Period.

That December, he damage his knee once again during winter ball. He built just 24 starts off in 2017.

That Oct, he experienced patellofemoral ligament reconstruction surgical procedure in the same knee. He was still recovering in spring of 2018 and began the 12 months on the disabled listing. He also rolled his ideal ankle mid-year and produced just 23 begins.

This time it is the remaining knee, which has offered Roenicke some aid but has not stopped him from worrying.

“I feel that’s why we’re kind of undertaking what we’re performing,” he explained. “There’s some background there that we want to make positive that we really don’t go there again.”

The Purple Sox have not put him by way of any assessments.

“He slipped,” Roenicke stated. “After he slipped we received him, we backed off timing sensible, but he ended up throwing his reside BPs, his up and downs and what he needed to do. But the following day, he felt it a tiny little bit. It is a problem. I imagine when you have heritage.”

Chris Mazza will start off on Sunday in Rodriguez’s put.

The Red Sox don’t have the starting up pitching depth to endure any significant loss of time from any of their top-3 starters. With David Price tag long gone, Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Rodriguez want to guide a employees that only features a single other confirmed starter, Martin Perez, and has no fifth starter or any verified depth selections.