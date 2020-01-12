Red Sox looks directionless after the last remarks by John Henry

Loading...

John Henry does not have to defend the spending patterns of the Red Sox.

It’s just a shame he thinks he’s doing, because his public posts are confused on the way to becoming nonsensical with his last comments this weekend.

If there is one thing that Henry is good at, the money is pouring into a baseball team, as he has done since being the main owner of the Red Sox. They are in the top six in spending all 18 years that he owns the team. They have been first, second or third in 13 of those 18 years. They have crossed the competitive balance threshold in 10 of those years.

They are reset every three years. Just like the Yankees do. Just like the Dodgers do. Just like any team that spends a lot of money.

The CBT is designed to limit scandalous spending year after year. Spend outrageous spending this year and next year, that’s fine. But then reset in Year 3. MLB does not want another team to spend the field every year, and essentially buy World Series titles. Fans in New England should be sympathetic to that, since they have to watch George Steinbrenner’s Yankees for a long time.

But if there’s one thing that Henry is bad at, it’s public messages. He has also acknowledged this in recent years when he tried to make a better connection with the media and the fan base, making him more available for comments, especially via e-mail, when he has time to think about what he is want to say.

That only adds to the foolishness of his comments via e-mail to Dan Shaughnessy of the Globe for a column about lowering the payroll that was posted Saturday.

“This focus on CBT is much more with the media than within the Sox,” wrote Henry. “I think every team probably wants to reset at least every three years (the luxury tax) – that’s kind of a history. But only this week … I reminded baseball operations that we’d be focusing on competitiveness over the next 5 years, where we reset what they said, “That’s exactly how we approach it.”

Follow along? Of course not. How could you? There have been mixed reports on this issue since last spring, when the Sox signed Chris Sale for a long-term extension that will pay him $ 30 million this year.

The Sale deal didn’t seem bad at the time, but it assured that the Sox would have challenging pay issues if they wanted to fall below CBT in 2020. That much was clear.

Did they always know that they wanted to come under CBT in 2020?

Take the words from Henry’s mouth in September, two weeks after he fired Dave Dombrowski: “This year we must fall under the CBT and that is something that we have known for more than a year now.”

So they knew when they signed a mega deal that they wanted to come under the CBT in 2020. They knew they had to implement spending cuts. They knew it would be difficult with Mookie Betts’ growing salary. But they did it anyway.

And again, investing in great players is not a bad thing. On the contrary. It is the constant direction change that makes no sense.

If the owners wanted to go below the threshold in 2020, that should have been a clear guideline long ago. And maybe it was. But how can property mark off a record wage ($ 245 million) in 2019 and then blame Dombrowski in a backhanded way after Henry said, “There was a difference in how we thought we should move forward? ”

Moving from Dombrowski was the right choice, so most of us looked beyond the confusing remarks and just assumed that the Sox became cheaper and needed a new general manager.

Now Henry suddenly says that lowering the payroll is not the priority. It’s a media-driven story, he told Shaughnessy.

So where does that leave the Red Sox, a team that made no impact this winter, while the Yankees received the Cy Young Award second, Gerrit Cole, the Twins renewed their starting rotation, the Astros remain a powerhouse, despite their quiet outdoor season, are the Rays, Indians and A’s are still strong and have added the White Sox, Angels, Blue Jays and Rangers All-Star talent to bring them closer to battle?

The Sox added a number of inconspicuous items such as Martin Perez, Jose Peraza, Kevin Plawecki, among others players most fans have never heard of, and now Henry says they might stay above CBT and roll and compete in 2020 and more then spend $ 208 million, pay extra fines (financially and strategically) while facing the same restrictions again next season.

All for the chance to get into a one-game play-off as a Wild Card team, because they don’t win the division against a Yankees team that was 19 games better last year, when half of the stars were hurt and Cole still threw for the Astros.

If it seems like a lot to take, it is because the Sox looks totally directionless.

Pitchers and catchers report four weeks from Wednesday.

