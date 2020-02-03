Red Sox moving day means that spring is on its way

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and the moving truck drove to Fenway Park on Monday. That can only mean one thing: spring is coming!
Truck Day will soon be Spring Training – then Opening Day and dreams of a new World Series run. Pitchers and catchers report for work February 12 in Fort Myers, Fla.
Of course Mookie Betts can be traded by that time and the replacement of Alex Cora has yet to be found, but the summer boys will soon be taking the field with the clean slate.
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: Movers for the Boston Red Sox load the truck with equipment outside of Fenway Park before heading south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: Fenway Ambassadors ride a “Wally” low-loader in front while the Boston Red Sox truck, full of equipment, leaves Fenway Park on its way to spring for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEB 3: Fans watch as Boston Red Sox movers load the truck with equipment outside of Fenway Park before heading south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: The Boston Red Sox truck, loaded with equipment, leaves Fenway Park on its way south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: Harmony LaRose, 5, from Brighton, poses with “Wally” and “Tessie” as movers for the Boston Red Sox loading the truck with equipment outside Fenway Park before heading south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston , MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: “Wally” is loaded onto the truck while movers for the Boston Red Sox load the truck with equipment outside of Fenway Park before heading south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: “Wally” is loaded onto the truck while movers for the Boston Red Sox load the truck with equipment outside of Fenway Park before heading south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: Fans Kelsey Gallant and Esme Brennan came wrapped in a blanket at 7 am to watch movers to Boston Red Sox load the truck with equipment outside Fenway Park before heading south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. Kelsey said it would become an annual tradition for them. (Staff Photo By Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: Fenway Ambassador Bob DeCoteau distributed souvenirs such as toy baseballs to fans such as Harmony LaRose, 5, and her mother Carolyn as movers for the Boston Red Sox load the truck with equipment outside Fenway Park before heading south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: Newton, Pam Gerrol takes a selfie with “Tessie” while “Wally” watches while movers for the Boston Red Sox load the truck with equipment outside Fenway Park before heading south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: Movers for the Boston Red Sox load the truck with equipment outside of Fenway Park before heading south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: Movers for the Boston Red Sox load the truck with equipment outside of Fenway Park before heading south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: Movers for the Boston Red Sox load the truck with equipment outside of Fenway Park before heading south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: Movers for the Boston Red Sox load the truck with equipment outside of Fenway Park before heading south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 3: Movers for the Boston Red Sox load the truck with equipment outside of Fenway Park before heading south for spring training on February 3, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)