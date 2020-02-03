Red Sox moving day means that spring is on its way

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and the moving truck drove to Fenway Park on Monday. That can only mean one thing: spring is coming!

Truck Day will soon be Spring Training – then Opening Day and dreams of a new World Series run. Pitchers and catchers report for work February 12 in Fort Myers, Fla.

Of course Mookie Betts can be traded by that time and the replacement of Alex Cora has yet to be found, but the summer boys will soon be taking the field with the clean slate.