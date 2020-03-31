Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale on Tommy John’s Surgery

Boston-Red Sox Starter Chris Sale got a surgeon on Monday on her 31st birthday, Tommy John’s left elbow, making it difficult for her to schedule during a coronavirus pandemic, and doctors needed surgery I waited for 11 days after saying.

Red Sox’s chief baseball officer, Chaim Bloom, said the team worked with doctors to reduce the burden on already stressed healthcare systems.

“Under normal circumstances, it could have been a bit faster,” Bloom said in a conference call with reporters. “We know this is not life and death … this is apples and oranges when compared to talking about something that is life-threatening.”

Dr. Neal ElAttrache replaced Sale’s ulnar collateral ligament at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. The Red Sox said the surgery was successful. The sale is expected to be delayed for 14-15 months and will bring him back in the middle of the 2021 season.

“I’m looking forward to his return next year,” Bloom said.

Also on Monday, Brian O’Halloran, General Manager of Red Sox, said the team will consider whether to reopen the facility in Fort Myers, Florida until next week.

“According to the reports we have, he is fine,” O’Halloran said. “No other tests were positive.”

A sale from Lakeland missed the start of spring training due to the flu that turned into pneumonia and the illness described by the team. The Red Sox later said there was a flexor near the elbow, but the team hoped to avoid ligament replacement surgery.

The seven All-Star, Sale is 109-73 in 10 major league seasons, entering the $ 160 million second season with a six-year contract. After Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, he achieved 6-11 with an ERA of 4.40 in 25 games last year. This is the first time in the top six in Sai Young with the fewest wins, the highest ERA, and the highest. Vote for any season as a starter.

“Tommy John has been a factor in my life for the past 20 years,” Sale said this month. “It’s on the table, but it’s always on the table, so it’s not something I worry about. I can’t leave it deep in my heart. What we do Must be convinced that will work. “

