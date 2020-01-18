Red Sox president Sam Kennedy defends the front office and expects a fall in ticket sales

SPRINGFIELD – Everything feels uncomfortable now.

Within the walls of the MassMutual Center, the 7,000 attendees welcomed members of the 2020 team for Red Sox Winter Weekend with what seemed like tempered enthusiasm.

It was a smaller location than in recent years, when the event took place in Foxwoods. And although there was a lot of excitement when Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and Rafael Devers were introduced, the overall tone of the event felt compelled in the midst of some awkward moments.

“We would be less than honest if we said this didn’t feel a bit different in the events of the past week,” said team president Sam Kennedy.

Head owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner always talk to reporters before the Winter Weekend starts every year. But they canceled and left Kennedy to have all the conversation with reporters.

Kennedy said again that he would not discuss the investigation into the efforts of the Red Sox 2018 to use illegal technology to steal plates. De Sox blamed Alex Cora on Wednesday when they said he apologized and made his mistakes before they broke up.

But for the first time in public Kennedy went to the defense of those in the front office.

“We have incredible baseball operations and they did what they had to do,” Kennedy said.

Henry and Werner, among others, answered questions from Tom Caron of NESN on stage in front of an audience.

“We are here and ready to continue,” said Henry. “And you just saw the line-up for next year, it looks like another strong Red Sox team.”

Werner was asked if he was worried about the state of play in the midst of firing three MLB managers, including Alex Cora, for sign-stealing scandals.

“No, I think it’s the best game in the world,” Werner said. “And we are excited about the season. I think this team has a bit of a chip on their shoulder … We have to prove something. I look forward to the media giving us low expectations and then we’ll be there in October “

Chief baseball official Chaim Bloom said he is still trying to make moves to upgrade the roster before spring training.

The Red Sox have said they want to fall below the $ 208 million luxury tax threshold, but don’t want to pay off a payroll through out-of-season trading.

“If you are in our position, you can not only worry about the season you’re dealing with, you have to worry about the future,” Henry said.

Henry was interrupted during his answer by fans shouting: “Jason Varitek!”

The search for a new manager has begun. Kennedy expects the team to look internally first, despite the fact that some of their coaches may be involved in the MLB report.

General Manager Brian O’Halloran: “We intend to have a thorough process. We will consider internal candidates and external candidates. We have started identifying the characteristics and characteristics of the manager that we want that person to have.”

Again the fans broke out in a song for Varitek, the former Sox catcher who has played a coaching role behind the scenes in recent years.

The team still needs permission from other clubs to interview their coaches, Kennedy said.

Kennedy usually shares an update about ticket sales after the holidays. Perhaps unsurprisingly, with the Red Sox still expected to lower the payroll and the manager being dismissed in a shameful way, tickets aren’t selling well.

“We expect we’ll be down, based on where we came from a World Series victory,” Kennedy said. “But we’ll see.”

Radio broadcast completed

The Red Sox radio broadcast on WEEI completed his team before 2020. Joe Castiglione starts his 38th season as the leading play-by-play voice and will be accompanied by Will Flemming, former voice of Triple-A Pawtucket, Sean McDonough, former Red Sox TV voice and Monday Night Football announcer and former Red Sox player Lou Merloni.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi from ESPN Radio and Dave O’Brien from NESN will also conjure up certain games on the radio.

PawSox goes big on promotions

The PawSox are entering their final season in Pawtucket before the team moves to Worcester and plan to have a giveaway promotion or promotion for each game this season. There will also be fireworks every Saturday night.

Opening day at McCoy Stadium is April 9 and tickets go on sale on January 23. Prices start at $ 6.

Sox changes

The Red Sox has done a small exchange to acquire an extra reliever on Friday.

They acquired 26-year-old lefty Matt Hall from the Tigers in exchange for the 25-year-old minor league catcher Jhon Nuñez. Hall has a 9.48 ERA in 31 career big league innings. He was a sixth-round sketch from Missouri State University.

Sox reliever Travis Lakins was assigned to commission to make room for Hall.

